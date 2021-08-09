Insights on the Airborne ISR Global Market to 2028 - by Type, Operation, System, Application and Regions
DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airborne ISR Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Operation; By System; By Application; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global airborne ISR market size is expected to reach USD 38.78 billion by 2028 according to a new study. This report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
The growing military expenditure in countries such as China, U.S, and others have resulted in the growing adoption of airborne ISR systems. The advancements in technologies and the increasing need for national security would further lead to market growth. Increasing requirements for accurate and reliable systems to track, detect, and classify different types of threats, along with stringent security regulations supplement the market growth of airborne ISR systems.
The demand for unmanned airborne ISR systems is expected to increase during the forecast period. The increasing need to provide safety while reducing loss of personnel life coupled with lower risks, reduced costs, and greater accuracy of unmanned ISR systems boosts the market growth. Market players are introducing technologically advanced unmanned ISR systems with improved efficiency and reduced overall costs to cater to specific defense requirements.
The use of higher bandwidth of frequency range, and advanced hardware components increase the overall efficiency of these systems. Technological advancement in terms of miniaturization and improvement of components has encouraged established organizations to invest in these systems.
The operation segment has been divided into intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. The surveillance segment accounted for a significant share in 2019. Airborne ISR systems offer enhanced surveillance capabilities in variable visibility conditions, automatic clutter suppression, advanced processing eliminating multi-path targets, high reliability, ease of maintenance, and reduced life cycle costs.
On the basis of the system, the market is segmented into airborne early warning and control, signals intelligence, maritime patrol, airborne ground surveillance, electronic warfare, and others. Electronic warfare accounted for the highest market share in 2020.
Electronic warfare includes airborne electronic attacks, radar warning receivers, decoys, electronic warfare battle management, and mobile battle management among others. It is equipped with a receiver sensor for signal analysis to sense the environment and respond through technique generation and high-power transmission.
The various applications of the systems include law enforcement, surveillance & reconnaissance, search & rescue, delivery & logistics, engineering, surveying and mapping, and others. The systems are widely used for surveillance and reconnaissance owing to the ability to generate large amounts of real-time data.
The systems are equipped with payload controllers, modems, sensors, video processing, power distribution, and data management tools to provide advanced image processing capabilities for the identification and tracking of maps or sensor imagery.
The applications offered by the systems for surveillance include detection of humans and vehicles, perimeter protection, border security, wide-open area security, fenced compounds security, military installations, and guarded facilities among others.
North America accounted for the largest revenue share owing to the increasing trend of automation, high defense expenditure, technology up-gradation, and the increasing threat of terrorism are likely to foster market growth in the coming years.
Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Factors such as increased demand for the systems from developing nations, rise in need for improved safety solutions, increasing need for surveillance in the defense and law enforcement sectors are boosting the growth of the the systems in the Asia Pacific region.
The airborne ISR System market is characterized by established companies and large giants. Owing to technological advancements, and the greater need to cater to customer requirements, companies are collaborating in order to strengthen their market presence and enhance their market share.
Some of the major market participants include The Boeing Company, L3 Technologies Inc., Thales Raytheon Systems, Harris Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, UTC Aerospace Systems, Rockwell Collins Inc., General Atomics, BAE Systems PLC, Elbit Systems Ltd, Lockheed Martin Corporation, FLIR Systems Inc., Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., Airbus, and CACI International Inc.
The publisher has segmented the airborne ISR market report on the basis of type, operation, system, application, and region.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Chapter 1. Introduction
2. Chapter 2. Executive Summary
3. Chapter 3. Research Methodology
4. Chapter 4. Airborne ISR Market Insights
4.1. Airborne ISR - Industry snapshot
4.2. Airborne ISR Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (High)
4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Moderate)
4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)
4.3.4. Threats of Substitute (Low)
4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Value Chain Analysis
4.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
5. Chapter 5. Airborne ISR Market Assessment by Type
5.1. Introduction
5.1.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, By Type, 2020 & 2028 (USD Million)
5.2. Manned Airborne ISR
5.2.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Manned Airborne ISR, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
5.2.2. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Manned Airborne ISR, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
5.3. Unmanned Airborne ISR
5.3.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Unmanned Airborne ISR, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
5.3.2. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Unmanned Airborne ISR, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
6. Chapter 6. Airborne ISR Market Assessment by Operation
6.1. Introduction
6.1.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, By Operation, 2020 & 2028 (USD Million)
6.2. Intelligence
6.2.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Intelligence, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
6.2.2. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Intelligence, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
6.3. Surveillance
6.3.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Surveillance, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
6.3.2. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Surveillance, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
6.4. Reconnaissance
6.4.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Reconnaissance, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
6.4.2. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Reconnaissance, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
7. Chapter 7. Airborne ISR Market Assessment by System
7.1. Introduction
7.1.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, By System, 2020 & 2028 (USD Million)
7.2. Airborne Early Warning and Control
7.2.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Airborne Early Warning and Control, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
7.2.2. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Airborne Early Warning and Control, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
7.3. Signals Intelligence
7.3.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Signals Intelligence, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
7.3.2. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Signals Intelligence, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
7.4. Maritime Patrol
7.4.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Maritime Patrol, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
7.4.2. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Maritime Patrol, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
7.5. Airborne Ground Surveillance
7.5.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Airborne Ground Surveillance, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
7.5.2. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Airborne Ground Surveillance, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
7.6. Electronic Warfare
7.6.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Electronic Warfare, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
7.6.2. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Electronic Warfare, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
7.7. Others
7.7.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Others, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
7.7.2. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Others, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
8. Chapter 8. Airborne ISR Market Assessment by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.1.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, By Application, 2020 & 2028 (USD Million)
8.2. Law Enforcement
8.2.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Law Enforcement, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
8.2.2. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Law Enforcement, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
8.3. Surveillance & Reconnaissance
8.3.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Surveillance & Reconnaissance, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
8.3.2. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Surveillance & Reconnaissance, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
8.4. Search & Rescue
8.4.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Search & Rescue, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
8.4.2. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Search & Rescue, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
8.5. Delivery & Logistics
8.5.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Delivery & Logistics, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
8.5.2. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Delivery & Logistics, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
8.6. Engineering
8.6.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Engineering, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
8.6.2. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Engineering, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
8.7. Surveying and Mapping
8.7.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Surveying and Mapping, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
8.7.2. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Surveying and Mapping, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
8.8. Others
8.8.1. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Others, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
8.8.2. Global Airborne ISR Market, by Others, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
9. Chapter 9. Airborne ISR Market Assessment by Geography
10. Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Expansion and Product Launch Analysis
10.1.1. Expansion
10.1.2. Product Launch
10.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions
11. Chapter 11. Company Profiles
11.1. The Boeing Company
11.1.1. Business Overview
11.1.2. Financial Snapshot
11.1.3. Products and Services Benchmarking
11.1.4. Recent Developments
11.2. L3 Technologies Inc.
11.2.1. Business Overview
11.2.2. Financial Snapshot
11.2.3. Products and Services Benchmarking
11.2.4. Recent Developments
11.3. Thales-Raytheon Systems
11.3.1. Business Overview
11.3.2. Financial Snapshot
11.3.3. Products and Services Benchmarking
11.3.4. Recent Developments
11.4. Harris Corporation
11.4.1. Business Overview
11.4.2. Financial Snapshot
11.4.3. Products and Services Benchmarking
11.4.4. Recent Developments
11.5. General Dynamics Corporation
11.5.1. Business Overview
11.5.2. Financial Snapshot
11.5.3. Products and Services Benchmarking
11.5.4. Recent Developments
11.6. Northrop Grumman Corporation
11.6.1. Business Overview
11.6.2. Financial Snapshot
11.6.3. Products and Services Benchmarking
11.6.4. Recent Developments
11.7. UTC Aerospace Systems
11.7.1. Business Overview
11.7.2. Financial Snapshot
11.7.3. Products and Services Benchmarking
11.7.4. Recent Developments
11.8. Rockwell Collins Inc.
11.8.1. Business Overview
11.8.2. Financial Snapshot
11.8.3. Products and Services Benchmarking
11.8.4. Recent Developments
11.9. General Atomics
11.9.1. Business Overview
11.9.2. Financial Snapshot
11.9.3. Products and Services Benchmarking
11.9.4. Recent Developments
11.10. BAE Systems PLC
11.10.1. Business Overview
11.10.2. Financial Snapshot
11.10.3. Products and Services Benchmarking
11.10.4. Recent Developments
11.11. Elbit Systems Ltd
11.11.1. Business Overview
11.11.2. Financial Snapshot
11.11.3. Products and Services Benchmarking
11.11.4. Recent Developments
11.12. Lockheed Martin Corporation
11.12.1. Business Overview
11.12.2. Financial Snapshot
11.12.3. Products and Services Benchmarking
11.12.4. Recent Developments
11.13. FLIR Systems Inc.
11.13.1. Business Overview
11.13.2. Financial Snapshot
11.13.3. Products and Services Benchmarking
11.13.4. Recent Developments
11.14. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.
11.14.1. Business Overview
11.14.2. Financial Snapshot
11.14.3. Products and Services Benchmarking
11.14.4. Recent Developments
11.15. Airbus
11.15.1. Business Overview
11.15.2. Financial Snapshot
11.15.3. Products and Services Benchmarking
11.15.4. Recent Developments
11.16. CACI International Inc.
11.16.1. Business Overview
11.16.2. Financial Snapshot
11.16.3. Products and Services Benchmarking
11.16.4. Recent Developments
