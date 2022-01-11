Insights on the Airborne L-Band SATCOM Global Market to 2026 - Rising Acceptance in the Aviation Industry Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market (2021-2026) by Platform, Component, Application, Installation Type, & Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market is estimated to be USD 0.58 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.77 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.84%.



The significance of satellites in today's aviation industry has grown dramatically over the last decade. The satellite sector has had a resurgence, and it is now in a good position to address ever-increasing market demands, such as 5G backhaul and the Internet of Things (IoT). Rapid technological innovations, lower drone costs, and the development of compact, lightweight airborne satellite communication terminals are some of the factors driving the growth of the Global Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market.



However, as the number of satellites increases, so do the security dangers and concerns, as satellite communications are not potentially safe. Any disruption in satellite services, whether intentional or unintentional, can have a negative impact, resulting in economic losses or information leaks. So these factors may create hindrances in the market's growth.



The Global Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market is segmented by Platform, Component, Application, Installation Type, & Geography.



Some of the companies covered in this report are Aselsan A.S., Ball Corporation, Cobham Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hughes Network Systems, LLC, Inmarsat Global Limited, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, etc.



America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of M.E.A.)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of M.E.A.) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using I.G.R. Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing use of HALE and MALE platforms for surveillance applications by government and commercial organizations

4.1.2 Rapid development of compact, lightweight airborne satellite communication terminals

4.1.3 Low cost of drones

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Cybersecurity Issues

4.2.2 High cost and Disruption in satellite services

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Rising acceptance in the aviation industry

4.3.2 Growing demand for customized on-the-go airborne satellite communication systems

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of trained personnel for maintenance



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market, By Platform

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Commercial Aircraft

6.3 Wide-Body Aircraft

6.4 Narrow-Body Aircraft

6.5 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

6.6 Military Aircraft

6.7 Others



7 Global Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Transceivers

7.3 Modems and Routers

7.4 SATCOM Radomes

7.5 Airborne Radio

7.6 SATCOM Terminals

7.7 Others



8 Global Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Government & Defense

8.3 Commercial

9 Global Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market, By Installation Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 New Installation

9.3 Upgradation



10 Global Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market, By Geography

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 I.G.R. Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Aselsan A.S.

12.2 Ball Corporation

12.3 Cobham Ltd.

12.4 Honeywell International Inc.

12.5 Hughes Network Systems, LLC

12.6 Inmarsat Global Limited

12.7 Iridium Communications Inc.

12.8 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

12.9 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

12.10 Thales Group

12.11 Viasat Inc.



13 Appendix

