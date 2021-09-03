Insights on the Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Cavotec, Textron and JBT Corporation Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global aircraft ground support equipment market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global aircraft ground support equipment market to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on aircraft ground support equipment market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on aircraft ground support equipment market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global aircraft ground support equipment market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global aircraft ground support equipment market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

Expansion and development of airport infrastructure

An increase in air traffic and cargo

2) Restraints

High handling costs of ground support equipment

3) Opportunities

Innovations in technologies used in ground support equipment

Segment Covered

The global aircraft ground support equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, power source, and application.

The Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by Type

Mobile

Fixed

The Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by Power Source

Electric

Non-electric

Hybrid

The Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by Application

Aircraft Handling

Passenger Handling

Cargo Handling

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the aircraft ground support equipment market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the aircraft ground support equipment market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global aircraft ground support equipment market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Executive Summary



3. Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Power Source

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market



4. Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by Type

5.1. Mobile

5.2. Fixed



6. Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by Power Source

6.1. Electric

6.2. Non-electric

6.3. Hybrid



7. Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by Application

7.1. Aircraft Handling

7.2. Passenger Handling

7.3. Cargo Handling



8. Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by Region 2021-2027

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by Type

8.1.2. North America Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by Power Source

8.1.3. North America Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by Application

8.1.4. North America Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by Type

8.2.2. Europe Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by Power Source

8.2.3. Europe Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by Application

8.2.4. Europe Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by Power Source

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by Application

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by Type

8.4.2. RoW Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by Power Source

8.4.3. RoW Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by Application

8.4.4. RoW Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. AERO SPECIALTIES, INC.

9.2.2. Cavotec SA

9.2.3. Textron GSE

9.2.4. Flightline Support Ltd.

9.2.5. GATE GSE

9.2.6. Imai Aero-Equipment Mfg. Co., Ltd.

9.2.7. JBT Corporation

9.2.8. Mallaghan

9.2.9. Teleflex Lionel-Dupont

9.2.10. Guangtai

