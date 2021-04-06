Insights on the Aircraft Maintenance Tooling Global Market to 2027 - by Tool Type, Users and Geography

DUBLIN, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Maintenance Tooling Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Tool Type and Users, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global aircraft maintenance market was valued at US$ 3,177.70 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,340.71 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.



The growth of the aircraft maintenance tooling market is mainly attributed to increasing investments in the aviation industry in developed and developing nations. Aircraft maintenance tooling is done to maintain the optimum condition of an aircraft to extend their life span; otherwise, airlines would have to procure new aircraft. Thus, it has major adoption in commercial aircraft fleet. With the immense growth in the aircraft technology, each country is witnessing the increased demand for aircraft maintenance tooling solutions.



The cost of procurement of a new aircraft is much higher than the cost for the maintenance of the existing aircraft. Therefore, market players are developing advanced aircraft maintenance tools to conduct timely and efficient maintenance activities for the aircraft. The COVID-19 pandemic is hindering the market growth as many airlines are suspended in several countries due to travel restrictions. Moreover, the growing demand for aircraft maintenance tooling services from developing countries such as India and China are compelling aircraft maintenance tooling providers to improve their offerings with modern technology. The aircraft maintenance tooling companies adopt various marketing strategies such as new product developments, partnerships, and acquisitions to optimize their existing offerings and expand their portfolio to meet the demand from a significant number of customers. For instance, in July 2018, PROTO Industrial Tools introduced a new range of 1,500+ aerospace-compliant (AS) mechanics tools for the aerospace industry. The newly developed wrenches, sockets, ratchets, extensions, torque tools, and accessories are launched for the aviation industry.



Surge in Demand from Emerging Countries Offer Business Opportunities to Market Players



The aircraft industry is growing at a faster rate in Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe with the rising integration of blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), and big data analytics in maintenance operations. China, India, the US, Germany, and the UK are among the countries that are strongly adopting aircraft maintenance tooling systems in the commercial aircraft sector. Furthermore, rising airline services in Asian countries are strongly supporting market growth. In addition, government is also playing vital role to support aviation industry even in the COVID-19 outbreak pandemic. For instance, government of South Korea announced the financial support up to US$ 269 million or smaller local air carriers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Aircraft Maintenance Tooling Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions



5. Aircraft Maintenance Tooling Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Production Rate of Commercial Aircraft

5.1.2 Increasing Requirement of Predictive, Prescriptive, and Condition-Based Maintenance of Aircraft

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Stringent Aviation Compliance and Regulations

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Surging Aircraft MRO Services in Emerging Economics

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing Adoption of Blockchain, IoT, AI, and Big Data Analytics by Maintenance Providers

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Aircraft Maintenance Tooling - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Aircraft Maintenance Tooling Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking



7. Aircraft Maintenance Tooling Market Analysis - By Tool Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Aircraft Maintenance Tooling Market, By Tool Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Speed Handle

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Speed Handle: Aircraft Maintenance Tooling Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Wrenches

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Wrenches: Aircraft Maintenance Tooling Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Safety Wire Pliers

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Safety Wire Pliers: Aircraft Maintenance Tooling Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Vibration Meter

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Vibration Meter: Aircraft Maintenance Tooling Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.7 Metalworking Tools

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Metalworking Tools: Aircraft Maintenance Tooling Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Others: Aircraft Maintenance Tooling Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Aircraft Maintenance Tooling Market Analysis - By Users

8.1 Overview

8.2 Aircraft Maintenance Tooling Market, By Users (2019 and 2027)

8.3 MRO Service Providers

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 MRO Service Providers: Aircraft Maintenance Tooling Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Airline Operators

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Airline Operators: Aircraft Maintenance Tooling Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Aircraft Maintenance Tooling Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America: Aircraft Maintenance Tooling Market

9.3 Europe: Aircraft Maintenance Tooling Market

9.4 APAC: Aircraft Maintenance Tooling Market

9.5 South and Central America: Aircraft Maintenance Tooling Market

9.6 MEA: Aircraft Maintenance Tooling Market

10. Aircraft Maintenance Tooling Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

10.1 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Aircraft Maintenance Tooling Market

10.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Product Development

11.4 Partnership



12. Company Profiles

12.1 AeroWest Mfg. Corp.

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Frank Brown & Son Ltd

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Farwest Aircraft

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Norbar Torque Tools Ltd

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Inspection Technologies Ltd

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 PROTO

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Red Box Aviation

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Shanghai kaviation Technology Co., Ltd

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Alberth Aviation

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 HYDRO SYSTEMS KG

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Word Index



