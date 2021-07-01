Insights on the Aircraft Turbine Fuel System Global Market to 2028 - by Type, Application and Region

DUBLIN, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Turbine Fuel System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type [Hydromechanical, Full Authority Digital Engine Control, and Hydromechanical/Electronics] and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft turbine fuel system market was valued at US$ 2,087.63 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3,303.73 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% during 2020-2028.



The aircraft turbine fuel system is one of the crucial systems in aircraft. The aircraft turbine fuel system manages the flow of fuel for optimum performance of the aircraft during various stages of flight, such as rapid maneuvering, changes in altitude, and sudden acceleration or deceleration. Initially, the aircraft turbine fuel system was operated manually by the flight operators; however, with the advancement in technology, self-calibrating aircraft turbine fuel systems, such as Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC), were introduced in the market.



The aircraft turbine fuel system market is experiencing significant growth owing to the increasing year-on-year government budgets for national security. Governments across the world are significantly investing in the procurement of advanced state-of-the-art commercial as well as military aircraft fleet. To cater the dynamic challenges of the defense industry, market players are investing in the development of robust and innovative systems. Additionally, growing commercial aviation industry owing to rise in disposable income among middle class population coupled with the growing MRO operation across the world is bolstering the aircraft production rate, which is propelling the demand for aircraft turbine fuel system market globally.



Amid COVID-19 outbreak pandemic, the entire commercial aviation industry came to a halt with minimal resources to foresee the future. Several production units in the US, France, Russia, and China were temporarily paused to adhere to the government rules regarding the lockdown and physical distancing. The aircraft manufacturers witnessed 30%-50% reduction in demand for most of the aircraft models, especially, commercial aircraft models. The lower aircraft production and assembly declined the demand for aircraft turbine fuel system, resulting in lower revenue generation. This factor restrained the growth of the aircraft turbine fuel system market.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global aircraft turbine fuel system market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global aircraft turbine fuel system market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Aircraft Turbine Fuel System Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Aircraft Turbine Fuel System - Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Surging Aircraft Manufacturing

5.1.2 Growing Aircraft MRO Operation

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Fall of B737 Max and Discontinuation of A380 Program

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Bolstering Aviation Industry in China

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Emphasis on Use of Lightweight Materials

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Aircraft Turbine Fuel System Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Aircraft Turbine Fuel System Market Overview

6.2 Global Aircraft Turbine Fuel System Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Aircraft Turbine Fuel System Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 - Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Aircraft Turbine Fuel System Market, By Type (2020 & 2028)

7.3 Hydromechanical

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Hydromechanical: Aircraft Turbine Fuel System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC)

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC): Aircraft Turbine Fuel System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Hydromechanical/Electronics

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Hydromechanical/Electronics: Aircraft Turbine Fuel System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Aircraft Turbine Fuel System Market Analysis and Forecast To 2028 - Aircraft Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Aircraft Turbine Fuel System Market, By Aircraft Type (2020 & 2028)

8.3 Commercial Aircraft

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Commercial Aircraft: Aircraft Turbine Fuel System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Military Aircraft

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Military Aircraft: Aircraft Turbine Fuel System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 General Aviation Aircraft

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 General Aviation Aircraft: Aircraft Turbine Fuel System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Aircraft Turbine Fuel System Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Aircraft Turbine Fuel System Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Product Development



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Collins Aerospace

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Eaton Corporation plc

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Honeywell International Inc.

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Jihostroj a.s.

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Mascott Equipment Co.

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Parker-Hannifin Corporation

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Safran

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Silver Atena GmbH

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Triumph Group, Inc.

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Woodward, Inc.

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/21tksr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

