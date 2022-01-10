Insights on the Almond Milk Global Market (2021 to 2026) - by Type, Category, Packaging Type, Application, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Almond Milk Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global almond milk market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Almond milk is made from an emulsion of blanched almonds, acacia, sugar and water. It is lactose-free and has fewer calories, sugar and phosphorus as compared to conventional milk. Moreover, it is rich in vitamin E and D, and offers numerous health benefits, such as keeping the heart healthy, strengthening bones and muscles, maintaining the level of sugar in the blood, and aids in weight management. Consequently, it finds extensive applications in the food and beverage (F&B) and personal care industries across various regions of the world. At present, almond milk is available in different packaging and flavors, including plain, vanilla, mango and chocolate.



The rising cases of lactose intolerance and hypercholesterolemia, along with the increasing health consciousness among individuals, represent as the key factors driving the global almond milk market growth. Additionally, as almond milk is plant-based, it is gaining traction among the vegan population across the globe. It is also being utilized in the preparation of various chocolates, cream liquor and bakery goods that are marketed for the lactose-intolerant population.

Moreover, the growing personal care industry on account of changing lifestyles and inflating income levels is further escalating the demand for almond milk-based products around the world. Other than this, with the burgeoning e-commerce sector, leading manufactures operating in the industry are offering their products through online distribution channels as they provide conveniences, such as free shipping and home delivery facilities to consumers. These manufacturers are also offering unique flavors, such as toasted coconut, as well as on-the-go variants. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global almond milk market to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Blue Diamond Growers, Califia Farms LLC, Daiya Foods Inc., Earth's Own Food Company Inc., Hain Celestial Group, Hiland Dairy Foods, Malk Organics LLC, Pacific Foods of Oregon LLC, Sanitarium, SunOpta Inc., The WhiteWave Foods Company, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global almond milk market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global almond milk market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the category?

What is the breakup of the market based on the packaging type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global almond milk market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Almond Milk Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Plain

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Flavored

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Category

7.1 Organic

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Conventional

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Packaging Type

8.1 Carton

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Glass

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Beverages

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Frozen Desserts

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Personal Care

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10.1 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Convenience Stores

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Online Stores

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Others

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Indicators



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Blue Diamond Growers

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2 Califia Farms LLC

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3 Daiya Foods Inc.

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4 Earth's Own Food Company Inc.

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5 Hain Celestial Group

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6 Hiland Dairy Foods

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7 Malk Organics LLC

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8 Pacific Foods of Oregon LLC

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9 Sanitarium

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10 SunOpta Inc.

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10.3 Financials

16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.11 The WhiteWave Foods Company

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

SOURCE Research and Markets