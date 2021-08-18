Insights on the Animal Feed Additives Global Market to 2026 - Increasing Demand for Premium Pet Foods Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Animal Feed Additives Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The animal feed additives market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.87% during the period 2021-2026.



The global demand for animal-based protein is expected to grow by more than 50% over the next three decades. The growing awareness to maintain the overall health of domesticated animals and increase their productivity is surging the growth of the animal feed additives market. India, China, and Japan are the significant consumers of animal feed additives in the APAC region and accounted for a combined revenue share of USD 6,229.02 million in 2020. The growth of this market in the APAC region is due to the large livestock population and their growth rate. Companies should invest significantly in R&D activities, which ensure their success in the additives industry for the long term. The stringed food regulations have prompted farmers to feed their livestock with better feeds with natural and herbal additives. The natural products are expected to fuel the demand in the feed additives market during the forecast period.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the animal feed additives market during the forecast period:

Increasing Demand for Animal Protein

Probiotic Are Gaining Momentum in the Animal Feed Additives

Growing Demand for Antibiotic Alternative

Rising Trend of Premium Breeding & Organic Production

The study considers the present scenario of the animal feed additives market and its market dynamics for the period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market



The global animal feed additives market research report consists of segments by type of species, product type, form. The growing population and increasing demand for nutritious food are gaining momentum in poultry farming across the globe. The use of feed additives in synthetic or natural additives is an essential part of achieving success in poultry farming in terms of poultry health and production. The US is the world's largest producer of poultry and the second-largest exporter of poultry meat. This growth pattern is expected to continue as protein needs increase because of COVID-19 and ASF outbreaks across the globe. In China, sales of poultry additives increased due to an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF).



Most of the poultry and pork consumed today are raised using feeds containing amino acids. During the forecast period, amino acids will become even more essential to ensure that animal production systems are environmentally sustainable, and use limited natural resources. The APAC region has enormous potential and scope for amino acids, as many farmers are unaware of the benefits of amino acids.



Liquid feed additives are highly palatable and increase their consumption among animals, which helps reduce feed wastage and labor cost. The US is expected to boost the demand for liquid feed during the forecast period.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the Animal Feed Additives market?

2. Which region has the highest demand for Animal Feed Additives?

3. Who are the key players in Animal Feed Additives Market?

4. What are the major trends that are driving the Animal Feed Additives Market?

5. Which is the largest revenue-generating segment in the animal feed additives industry?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Animal Feed Additives Classification

7.3 Impact of COVID-19



8 Growth Opportunity by Segment

8.1 Species Type

8.2 Product Type

8.3 Form Type



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Increasing Demand for Premium Pet Foods

9.2 Growing Concern for Animal Nutrition & Environmental Impact

9.3 High Demand for Phosphates in Animal Feed



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Increasing Demand for Animal Proteins

10.2 Growing Demand for Antibiotic Alternatives

10.3 Rising Prominence of Probiotics in Animal Feed Additives

10.4 Popular Trend of Premium Breeding & Organic Production

10.5 Increasing Preference for Phytobiotics in Animal Feeds



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Supply Chain Disruptions Caused by Disease Outbreaks

11.2 Increasing Demand for Plant-Based Proteins



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Geographic Landscape

12.3 Market Size & Forecast

12.4 Five Forces Analysis



13 Species Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Poultry

13.4 Swine

13.5 Cattle

13.6 Aquatic Animals

13.7 Others



14 Product Type

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Amino Acids

14.4 Vitamins

14.5 Antibiotics

14.6 Eubiotics

14.7 Minerals

14.8 Enzymes

14.9 Others



15 Form Type

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Liquid Feed Additives

15.4 Dry Feed Additives



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview



17 North America

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 By Species

17.4 By Product

17.5 By Form

17.6 Key Countries



18 Latin America

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 By Species

18.3 By Product

18.4 By Form

18.5 KEY COUNTRIES



19 APAC

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 By Species

19.3 By Product

19.4 By Form

19.5 Key Countries



20 Middle East & Africa

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 By Species

20.3 By Product

20.4 By Form

20.5 Key Countries



21 Europe

21.1 Market Overview

21.2 By Species

21.3 By Product

21.4 By Form

21.5 Key Countries



22 Competitive Landscape

22.1 Competition Overview



23 Key Company Profiles

23.1 BASF SE

23.2 Cargill

23.3 Evonik

23.4 ADM

23.5 Nutreco



24 Other Prominent Vendors

24.1 Zoetis

24.2 Biovet

24.3 DSM

24.4 Azinomoto CO, INC.

24.5 Novozymes

24.6 Kemin Industries

24.7 Alltech

24.8 Perstorp

24.9 ZYDUS AHL

24.10 ELANCO

24.11 ADISSEO

24.12 BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM INTERNATIONAL GMBH

24.13 CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S

24.14 AB VISTA

24.13 LAND O'LAKES



25 Report Summary

25.1 Key Takeaways

25.2 Strategic Recommendations



26 Quantitative Summary

26.1 Species Type

26.2 Product Type

26.3 Form Type



27 Geography

27.1 North America

27.2 APAC

27.3 Europe

27.4 Latin America

27.5 Middle East & Africa



28 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sg1gmj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

