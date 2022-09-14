Insights on the Anime Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Bones, Kyoto Animation, Madhouse and Manglobe Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anime Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Anime Type (T.V., Movie, Video, Internet Distribution, Merchandising, Music), by Region (MEA, Japan), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anime market size is expected to reach USD 56.39 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. The growing popularity of anime content around the world is expected to drive the growth of this market over the forecast period.

The introduction of application games and the growing preference for online distribution of anime content, which accounts for a significant portion of global sales, are expected to contribute to the growth of the market. Advancements in technology are allowing anime content creators to improve the capabilities of their solutions. Anime content creators are particularly putting aggressive efforts into building complex pre-production and post-production tools.

As such, the continued implementation of various cutting-edge technologies, such as blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI), in anime gaming to improve the overall gaming experience bodes well for the growth of this market. The fan base of anime content is rising all around the world.

Some of the popular anime programs include Naruto, One Piece, Hunter X Hunter, and Dragon Ball Z. Anime comics, also known as manga, are also gaining immense popularity among anime lovers worldwide. As a result, creators are focusing on creating high-quality anime content with high resolution and improved audio, which can potentially aid in the development of cognitive, problem-solving, and social abilities in children.

Anime Market Report Highlights

The continued rollout of high-speed data networks is driving the popularity of anime video games, thereby supporting market growth.

The rising preference for digital media and subsequent demand for various streaming solutions & services are opening lucrative growth opportunities for anime content creators.

On the other hand, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the global market.

While some television programs were postponed/canceled, theatre releases & live performances were also affected significantly as theatres remained shuttered in several parts of the world.

At this juncture, anime studios are aggressively using various internet platforms to distribute their content.

The merchandising segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021. The segment is expected to remain dominant even during the forecast period.

This growth can be attributed to the rising popularity of figurines, key chains, t-shirts, and other anime character merchandise among children and the young population.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Anime Industry Outlook

2.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

2.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

2.3 Anime Market-Value Chain Analysis

2.3.1 Anime market-Vendor mix

2.4 Anime Market-Market Dynamics

2.4.1 Market driver analysis

2.4.1.1 Increasing sales of anime content across the globe

2.4.1.2 Increasing internet penetration and growing demand for anime video games

2.4.2 Market challenge analysis

2.4.2.1 Low budget and shortage of skilled animators

2.5 Top Production Countries by Volume of Animation, 2010-2014

2.6 3D Animation Software Market Size (In 2016)

2.7 3D Animation Market

2.8 Breakup of Animation Studios in Canada Based on Capabilities

2.9 Breakup of Animation Studios in Australia Based on Capabilities

2.10 Nature of Animation Business

2.11 Technological Advancements in Animation and Video Games

2.12 Comparative Analysis of Animation and Video Games

2.13 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

2.14 Anime Market-Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.15 Anime Market-Key Company Ranking, 2021

2.16 Anime Market-PEST Analysis



Chapter 3. Anime Type Outlook

3.1 Anime Type Market Size Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

3.2 Anime Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

3.3 T.V.

3.3.1 T.V. anime market, 2018-2030

3.4 Movie

3.4.1 Movie anime market, 2018-2030

3.5 Video

3.5.1 Video anime market, 2018-2030

3.6 Internet Distribution

3.6.1 Internet distribution anime market, 2018-2030

3.7 Merchandising

3.7.1 Merchandising anime market, 2018-2030

3.8 Music

3.8.1 Music anime market, 2018-2030

3.9 Pachinko

3.9.1 Pachinko anime market, 2018-2030

3.10 Live Entertainment

3.10.1 Live entertainment anime market, 2018-2030



Chapter 4. Anime Regional Outlook



Chapter 5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. BONES INC

5.1.1. Company Overview

5.1.2. Financial Performance

5.1.3. Product Benchmarking

5.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

5.2. Kyoto Animation Co., Ltd.

5.2.1. Company Overview

5.2.2. Financial Performance

5.2.3. Product Benchmarking

5.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

5.3. MADHOUSE Inc.

5.3.1. Company Overview

5.3.2. Financial Performance

5.3.3. Product Benchmarking

5.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

5.4. Manglobe Inc.

5.4.1. Company Overview

5.4.2. Financial Performance

5.4.3. Product Benchmarking

5.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

5.5. P.A.WORKS Co., Ltd.

5.5.1. Company Overview

5.5.2. Financial Performance

5.5.3. Product Benchmarking

5.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

5.6. Pierrot Co., Ltd.

5.6.1. Company Overview

5.6.2. Financial Performance

5.6.3. Product Benchmarking

5.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

5.7. Production I.G

5.7.1. Company Overview

5.7.2. Financial Performance

5.7.3. Product Benchmarking

5.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

5.8. Studio Ghibli, Inc.

5.8.1. Company Overview

5.8.2. Financial Performance

5.8.3. Product Benchmarking

5.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

5.9. SUNRISE INC.

5.9.1. Company Overview

5.9.2. Financial Performance

5.9.3. Product Benchmarking

5.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

5.10. TOEI ANIMATION Co., Ltd.

5.10.1. Company Overview

5.10.2. Financial Performance

5.10.3. Product Benchmarking

5.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

