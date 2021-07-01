Insights on the Applicant Tracking System Global Market to 2026 - by Deployment, Organization Size, Component, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Applicant Tracking System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global applicant tracking system market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. An applicant tracking system (ATS) is a talent management software that organizes and monitors job openings, resumes, candidates and clients for an organization. The information in the database of the software streamlines the hiring process by conducting preliminary analysis and filtering qualified and deserving candidates for a job. Managers can also schedule interviews and send rejection letters through the ATS and can digitally handle the necessary paperwork. It aims to reduce the workload of recruiters and provide a central repository for candidate data. Also, ATS aids in minimizing the time spent on administrative tasks, providing faster resume screening, and facilitating collaborative recruitment, thus enhancing the overall experience of the candidate.



The increasing penetration rate of cloud-based platforms, along with the adoption of mobile-based recruitment systems, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Organizations are rapidly adopting software-as-a-service (SaaS) for automating the recruitment and hiring procedures. It improves staffing efficiencies and productivity and thereby, managing the hiring process of suitable candidates. The ATS also enables businesses to adopt strategic methods for their brand promotions and attract qualified job seekers. Additionally, the integration of organizations with artificial intelligence (AI) is driving the market growth. The software uses optical trackers to monitor applicants and provide accurate results while identifying the market trends and patterns through transactional activities and analytical inputs. Moreover, factors such as the growing need to replace traditional hiring methods to reduce time-wastage and costs and improve the quality of hiring decisions, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global applicant tracking system market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ApplicantStack, ATS Ondemand, Clearcompany, Greenhouse Software, IBM, iCIMS, JazzHR, Jobvite, Oracle, SAP SE, SilkRoad Technology, SmartRecruiters, Tribepad, Ultimate Software, Zoho, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global applicant tracking system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global applicant tracking system industry?

What are the key regional markets in the global applicant tracking system industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global applicant tracking system market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Applicant Tracking System Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Deployment

6.1 On-premises

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Cloud

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Organization Size

7.1 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Component

8.1 Software

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Services

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-User

9.1 BFSI

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 IT and Telecommunications

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Government and Public Sector

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Retail

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Manufacturing

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Germany

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 France

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 United Kingdom

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 Italy

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Spain

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Russia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 India

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 South Korea

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Australia

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Indonesia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Argentina

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4.4 Columbia

10.4.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.4.2 Market Forecast

10.4.5 Chile

10.4.5.1 Market Trends

10.4.5.2 Market Forecast

10.4.6 Peru

10.4.6.1 Market Trends

10.4.6.2 Market Forecast

10.4.7 Others

10.4.7.1 Market Trends

10.4.7.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Turkey

10.5.1.1 Market Trends

10.5.1.2 Market Forecast

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.2.1 Market Trends

10.5.2.2 Market Forecast

10.5.3 Iran

10.5.3.1 Market Trends

10.5.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5.4 United Arab Emirates

10.5.4.1 Market Trends

10.5.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5.5 Others

10.5.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.5.2 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 ApplicantStack

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 ATS Ondemand

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Clearcompany

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Greenhouse Software

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 IBM

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 iCIMS

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 JazzHR

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Jobvite

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Oracle

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 SAP SE

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 SilkRoad Technology

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 SmartRecruiters

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13 Tribepad

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.14 Ultimate Software

14.3.14.1 Company Overview

14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.14.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.15 Zoho

14.3.15.1 Company Overview

14.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rcxz5f

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

