Insights on the Aquaculture Vaccines Global Market to 2028 - by Product, Route of Administration, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aquaculture Vaccines Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Inactivated Vaccines, DNA Vaccines), By Route Of Administration (Injected, Oral), By Application (Bacterial, Viral), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aquaculture vaccines market size is expected to reach USD 605.4 million by 2028, according to a new report by the publisher. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The advent of vaccines for fish has significantly reduced the dependency on antimicrobial agents. Vaccination programs help in protecting the animal health and livelihoods of those who work with livestock as well as aid in ensuring food security. The development of some aquaculture sectors, such as the salmon industry in Norway, wherein fish farmers in the country moved from using antibiotics to vaccines by 1994, demonstrates the potential of vaccines in reducing the dependence on veterinary medicines.



Similar to other markets, the market for aquaculture vaccines has also been significantly affected. Some of the major impacts of COVID-19 on the market include supply chain disruptions, a decline in sales, low demand, growing awareness of animal to human disease transmission risks, and operational hurdles due to changing policies and restrictions.



The growing demand for aquatic animal-derived food products, such as oil, caviar, protein powders, and meat, is encouraging farmers to use vaccinations for aquaculture to gain higher profitability. Due to the rising urbanization, consumers are becoming more aware of the nutritious value of animal protein. The demand for healthy, sustainable, and high-quality meat products that have fewer or no drugs is also increasing rapidly. Thus, the need for healthy breeding of aquatic animals is increasing, which is expected to fuel the demand for aquaculture vaccines, thereby boosting the market growth.



The market for aquaculture vaccines is fairly competitive. The most notable participants in the market are Zoetis; Merck & Co., Inc.; and Elanco, along with other manufacturers of aquaculture vaccines. These players are involved in new product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to gain a competitive edge over each other. For instance, in July 2020, Zoetis acquired Fish Vet Group from Benchmark Holdings, PLC. This added to the company's Pharmaq business, which is involved in fish vaccines and services.



Aquaculture Vaccines Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the inactivated vaccines segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to its high acceptance globally

By route of administration, the injected segment held the largest market share in 2020 owing to its easy availability

The bacterial application segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the high prevalence of bacterial diseases in aquatic species

In 2020, Europe held the largest revenue share owing to the increasing adoption of aquaculture vaccines, especially in countries such as Norway and the U.K.

North America held the second-largest revenue share in 2020. The key driver in this regional market is the presence of major market players, especially in the U.S.

held the second-largest revenue share in 2020. The key driver in this regional market is the presence of major market players, especially in the U.S. Asia Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to the rise in aquaculture production and favorable government initiatives, especially in developing countries

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Aquaculture Vaccine Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Aquaculture Vaccine Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1 High Aquaculture production

3.3.1.2 High prevalence of infectious diseases in the Aquaculture sector

3.3.1.3 Growing Demand for Aquatic Animal-derived Food Products

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1 Slowdown of global Aquaculture growth

3.3.3 Opportunities

3.3.3.1 development of novel vaccines

3.3.4 Challenges

3.3.4.1 challenges in fish vaccine development

3.4 Aquaculture Vaccine Market Analysis Tools: Porters

3.4.1 Supplier Power: Low

3.4.2 Buyer Power: Moderate to High

3.4.3 Threat of Substitutes: Low

3.4.4 Threat of New Entrants: Moderate

3.4.5 Competitive Rivalry: High

3.5 Aquaculture Vaccine Market Analysis Tools: PESTEL Analysis

3.5.1 Political Landscape

3.5.2 Economic Landscape

3.5.3 Social Landscape

3.5.4 Technology Landscape

3.5.5 Legal Landscape

3.6 Regulatory Framework

3.7 Impact of COVID-19

3.7.1 Covid-19 Prevalence

3.7.2 Covid-19 Impact and Future Scenario



Chapter 4 Aquaculture Vaccine Market Competitive & Vendor Landscape

4.1 Participation Categorization

4.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

4.3 Public Companies

4.3.1 Company Market Position Analysis

4.3.2 Heat Map Analysis

4.4 Private Companies

4.4.1 List of Key Private Companies



Chapter 5 Aquaculture Vaccine Market: Vaccine Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Aquaculture Vaccine Market: Vaccine Type Movement Analysis

5.2 Live attenuated vaccines

5.2.1 Live Attenuated Vaccines Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3 Inactivated Vaccines

5.3.1 Inactivated Vaccines Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4 Subunit vaccines

5.4.1 Subunit Vaccines Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.5 DNA Vaccines

5.5.1 DNA Vaccines Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.6 Recombinant Vaccines

5.6.1 Recombinant Vaccines Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Aquaculture Vaccine Market: Route of Administration Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Aquaculture Vaccine Market: Route of Administration Movement Analysis

6.2 Oral

6.2.1 Oral Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3 Injected

6.3.1 Injected Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.4 Immersion & Spray

6.4.1 Immersion & Spray Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Aquaculture Vaccine Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Aquaculture Vaccine Market: Application Movement Analysis

7.2 Bacterial

7.2.1 Bacterial Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.3 Viral

7.3.1 Viral Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.4 Parasitic

7.4.1 Parasitic Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Aquaculture Vaccine Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Phibro Animal Health Corporation

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Performance

9.1.3 Product Benchmarking

9.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.2 Elanco

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Performance

9.2.3 Product Benchmarking

9.2.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.3 KBNP

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Product Benchmarking

9.4 Merck & Co., Inc.

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Performance

9.4.3 Product Benchmarking

9.4.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.5 Zoetis

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Performance

9.5.3 Product Benchmarking

9.5.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.6 CAVAC

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Performance

9.6.3 Product Benchmarking

9.7 Kyoto Biken Laboratories, Inc.

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Product Benchmarking

9.7.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.8 Nisseiken Co., Ltd.

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Product Benchmarking

9.9 Vaxxinova International BV

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Financial Performance

9.9.3 Product Benchmarking

9.9.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.10 HIPRA

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Financial Performance

9.10.3 Product Benchmarking

9.10.4 Strategic Initiatives

