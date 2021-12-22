Insights on the Artificial Intelligence in Remote Patient Monitoring Global Market to 2026 - Featuring 100 Plus, AiCure and Cardiomo Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market Research Report by Product, by Solution, by Technology, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market size was estimated at USD 712.67 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 892.99 million in 2021, at a CAGR 25.63% to reach USD 2,803.19 million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market, including 100 Plus, AiCure, Binah.ai, Biofourmis, Cardiomo, ChroniSense Medical, ContinUse Biometrics (Cu-Bx), Current Health, Ejenta, Eko, Engagely.ai, Feebris, GYANT, iHealth, Medical Device + Diagnostic Industry (MD+DI), Medopad, Myia, Neoteryx, LLC, Neteera, Tech Vedika, ten3T Healthcare, and Vitls.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. ICT infrastructure development in developing countries

5.2.2. Rise in adoption of AI in remote patient monitoring due to real time monitoring and improved patient engagement

5.2.3. Growth in demand due to optimizing management and lower human errors

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Lack of awareness in remote areas

5.3.2. Expensive as compared to traditional facilities

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Rapid digitalization and extensive use of social media of consumer

5.4.2. Shift in trend towards wearable technology

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Increasing concern related to cybersecurity and privacy



6. Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Special Monitors

6.2.1. Anaesthesia Monitors

6.2.2. Blood Glucose Monitor

6.2.3. Cardiac Rhythm Monitor

6.2.4. Fetal Heart Rate Monitor

6.2.5. Multi-Parameter Monitors

6.2.6. Prothrombin Monitors

6.2.7. Respiratory Monitor

6.3. Vital Monitors

6.3.1. Blood Pressure Monitor

6.3.2. Brain Monitor

6.3.3. Heart Rate Monitor

6.3.4. Pulse Oximeter

6.3.5. Respiratory Monitor

6.3.6. Temperature Monitor



7. Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market, by Solution

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hardware

7.3. Services

7.4. Software



8. Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market, by Technology

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Machine Learning (ML)

8.3. Natural Language Processing (NLP)

8.4. Querying Method (QM)

8.5. Speech Recognition (SR)



9. Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Cancer

9.3. Cardiovascular Diseases

9.4. Dehydration

9.5. Diabetes

9.6. Infections

9.7. Respiratory Issues

9.8. Sleep Disorder

9.9. Viral Infection

9.10. Weight Management & Fitness Monitoring



10. Americas Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Taiwan

11.12. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. 100 Plus

14.2. AiCure

14.3. Binah.ai

14.4. Biofourmis

14.5. Cardiomo

14.6. ChroniSense Medical

14.7. ContinUse Biometrics (Cu-Bx)

14.8. Current Health

14.9. Ejenta

14.10. Eko

14.11. Engagely.ai

14.12. Feebris

14.13. GYANT

14.14. iHealth

14.15. Medical Device + Diagnostic Industry (MD+DI)

14.16. Medopad

14.17. Myia

14.18. Neoteryx, LLC

14.19. Neteera

14.20. Tech Vedika

14.21. ten3T Healthcare

14.22. Vitls



15. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7x6wlp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets