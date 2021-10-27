Insights on the Asset Performance Management Global Market to 2027 - Rising Need for Risk-based Maintenance is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Asset Performance Management Market (2021-2027) by Component, Organization Size, Deployment, Industry, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Asset Performance Management Market is estimated to be USD 3.8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.3 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.5%.



Key factors contributing to the growth of the asset performance market are the rising need for risk-based maintenance devices in asset-intensive industries. Such solutions can be helpful in delivering critical insights into the productivity of the assets in the organization. Also, there have been rising investments in cloud-based applications such as augmented reality applications, which can be a growth driver to the Asset Performance Management (AFM) market. Application of IT and OT (Operational Technology) in the manufacturing industries and rising demand for improving machine efficiency, productivity, and performance are factors driving the growth of the market.



The cost of implementing these solutions is comparatively high. Thus, it has resulted in less deployment among SMEs. Also, a lack of awareness about cybersecurity is likely to hamper the growth of the market.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Need for Risk-Based Maintenance

Need to Maximize Economic Return on Assets

Rising Investments in Cloud-Based Applications

Restraints

High Cost of Implementation

Lack of Awareness about the Cybersecurity Issues

Opportunities

Implications of Industry 4.0 and Iiot in Asset Intensive Industries

Growing Use of Analytics Among Asset Performance Management Solutions

Government Regulations for Manufacturing Plants Amidst Environmental Concerns

Challenges

Lack of Industry Expertise

The global asset performance management market is segmented based on component, organization size, deployment, industry, and geography

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are ABB, Aspen Technology Inc., Bentley Systems Incorporated, General Electric, Osisoft, Prevas AB, Infor Inc, Siemens AG, SAP SE, GE Digital and IBM Corporation, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



