Insights on the Asthma Therapeutics Global Market to 2026 - by Drug Class, Product Type, Treatment Type, Route of Administration and Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asthma Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global asthma therapeutics market reached a value of US$ 17.6 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 19.13 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 1.60% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Asthma therapeutics refer to various pharmaceutical drugs that are used for the treatment of asthma. Asthma is usually triggered by indoor and outdoor causative agents, including pollution, allergens and dust. These therapeutics are usually bronchodilators and anti-inflammatory drugs, which include corticosteroids, long-acting beta-agonists (LABA), methylxanthine, immunomodulators and leukotriene modifiers. A number of combination therapy drugs are also used that can be inhaled, injected, or orally administered. These drugs expand the passageway into the lungs and enable the movement of air to improve breathing. They also aid in clearing mucus from the lungs that gets coughed out with ease.
The increasing prevalence of asthma and other respiratory disorders, along with improvements in the diagnostic technologies, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising awareness among the masses regarding the availability of effective asthma therapeutics is also providing driving the market growth. For instance, asthmatic patients are primarily treated with inhaled corticosteroids and patients with advanced conditions or persistent asthma are treated with target-specific drugs. There is also an extensive demand for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that block immunoglobulin E and specific cytokines. The development of combination therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Increasing healthcare expenditures, extensive research, and development (R&D) activities in the field of medical sciences and improvements in the healthcare infrastructure are some of the other factors that are expected to drive the market further.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AstraZeneca, Abbott, Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd.) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Asthma Therapeutics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Drug Class
6.1 Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Bronchodilators
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Combination Therapies
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Product Type
7.1 Inhalers
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Major Types
7.1.2.1 Dry Powder Inhalers
7.1.2.2 Metered Dose Inhalers
7.1.2.3 Soft Mist Inhalers
7.1.3 Market Forecast
7.2 Nebulizers
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Major Types
7.2.2.1 Pneumatic Nebulizers
7.2.2.2 Ultrasonic Nebulizers
7.2.2.3 Mesh Nebulizers
7.2.3 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Treatment Type
8.1 Quick-Relief Medications
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Long-Term Asthma Control Medications
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Route of Administration
9.1 Inhalation
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Oral
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Parenteral
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 AstraZeneca
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Abbott
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Amgen Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Biogen Inc.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 GlaxoSmithKline PLC.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Merck & Co. Inc.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Novartis AG
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd.)
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
