Insights on the Audiobooks Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Google, Amazon and Scribd Among Others
Oct 20, 2020, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Audiobooks - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Audiobooks Market accounted for $2.67 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $13.45 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are the increase in younger listener inventory, expansion of home studios, and easy accessibility of copies. However, the lack of smooth transition from taped materials to intelligent devices is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
An audiobook is a transcription of a book or other work being read aloud. These recordings are being narrated by the authors or any other voiceover artists. Recording and editing have been easier like never before, and hence amateur authors, narrators, and publishers can produce a decent quality of audiobooks.
By device, the smartphones segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the portability to access recorded book versions while performing various other tasks in the background. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as this region is an early adopter of the latest technologies that are used in audiobooks.
Some of the key players in Audiobooks market include Google, Amazon, Scribd, Audible Inc., Storytel, AudiobooksNow, Penguin Random House LLC, Downpour, PODIUM PUBLISHING, barnes Noble booksellers Inc., Kobo, OverDrive, LibriVox, RBmedia, NOOK Digital LLC, and Rakuten Kobo Inc.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End-user Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3 Threat of Substitutes
4.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.5 Competitive Rivalry
5 Global Audiobooks Market, By Device
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Desktop, Laptops, and Tablets
5.3 Smartphones
5.4 Personal Digital Assistants
6 Global Audiobooks Market, By Genre
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Fiction
6.3 Biography
6.4 Memoir
6.5 Educational
6.6 Suspense & Thriller
6.7 Romance
6.8 Professional
6.9 Personal Grooming & Motivational
6.10 Miscellaneous
6.11 Historical
6.12 Comedy
7 Global Audiobooks Market, By Subscription Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Yearly
7.3 Semi-Annually
7.4 Monthly
8 Global Audiobooks Market, By Platform
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Android
8.3 IOS
8.4 Windows
8.5 Website
9 Global Audiobooks Market, By Age Group
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Adults
9.3 Kids
10 Global Audiobooks Market, By Distribution Channel
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Subscription-Based
10.3 One-Time Download
11 Global Audiobooks Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Educational Institutes
11.3 Industries/Commercial Sector
11.4 Book Club
11.5 Personal
11.6 Learning
11.7 Entertainment
12 Global Audiobooks Market, By End-user
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Employed Professional
12.3 Homemaker Retirees
12.4 Student
13 Global Audiobooks Market, By Enterprise Size
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Large Enterprises
13.3 Small & Medium Enterprises
14 Global Audiobooks Market, By Geography
14.1 Introduction
14.2 North America
14.2.1 US
14.2.2 Canada
14.2.3 Mexico
14.3 Europe
14.3.1 Germany
14.3.2 UK
14.3.3 Italy
14.3.4 France
14.3.5 Spain
14.3.6 Rest of Europe
14.4 Asia-Pacific
14.4.1 Japan
14.4.2 China
14.4.3 India
14.4.4 Australia
14.4.5 New Zealand
14.4.6 South Korea
14.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
14.5 South America
14.5.1 Argentina
14.5.2 Brazil
14.5.3 Chile
14.5.4 Rest of South America
14.6 Middle East & Africa
14.6.1 Saudi Arabia
14.6.2 UAE
14.6.3 Qatar
14.6.4 South Africa
14.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
15 Key Developments
15.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
15.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
15.3 New Product Launches
15.4 Expansions
15.5 Other Key Strategies
16 Company Profiling
16.1 Google
16.2 Amazon
16.3 Scribd
16.4 Audible Inc.
16.5 Storytel
16.6 AudiobooksNow
16.7 Penguin Random House LLC
16.8 Downpour
16.9 PODIUM PUBLISHING
16.10 Barnes Noble Booksellers Inc.
16.11 Kobo
16.12 OverDrive
16.13 LibriVox
16.14 RBmedia
16.15 NOOK Digital LLC
16.16 Rakuten Kobo Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sk0cf3
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets