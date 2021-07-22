Insights on the Automated 3D Printing Global Market to 2027 - Featuring ABB, Additive Industries and Concept Laser Among Others

DUBLIN, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated 3D Printing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automated 3D Printing estimated at US$458.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 49.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 47.2% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 52.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $139.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 47.3% CAGR



The Automated 3D Printing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$139.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 47.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 44.4% and 42% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 33% CAGR.



Services Segment to Record 49% CAGR



In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 48.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$69.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$952.4 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured):

3D Systems Corporation

3Dprinteros

ABB

Additive Industries B.V.

Additive Manufacturing Technologies Limited

Authentise

Autonomous Manufacturing Ltd.

Carbon, Inc.

Concept Laser (GE)

Coobx

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 34

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hq36o9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

