Insights on the Automotive Clutch Global Market to 2027 - by Vehicle Type, Transmission Type, Clutch Type, Clutch Disk/Plate Size, Distribution Channel, Material Type and Region

DUBLIN, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Clutch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive clutch market reached a value of US$ 11.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 16.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.46% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



An automotive clutch is a mechanical device that is located between the engine and transmission system of a vehicle and is placed to transfer power from the engine and assist the user in shifting gears. The clutch engages and disengages the engine using a gearbox that rotates at varying speeds.

The basic clutch mechanism consists of numerous components such as pilot bushing, crankshaft, flywheel, clutch disk, pressure plate and a throw-out bearing. Clutches are a part of both manual and automatic vehicles. A manually operated gearbox consists of a single clutch, whereas an automatic transmission vehicle has multiple clutches. It prevents the generation of friction between gears and any damage that might be caused by it.



A growing automotive industry coupled with the rising demand for electric vehicles are the key factors driving the growth of the market. The requirement for the automotive clutch is increased by advancements in the automotive industry and shifting preference from manual to semi-automatic or fully automatic transmission systems in vehicles.

Furthermore, extensive research and development (R&D) activities and the growing need for fuel-efficient automotive systems have catalyzed the development of improved and advanced clutches such as Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) system, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market.

In addition to this, original equipment manufacturers (OEM) are expanding their production capacities by introducing innovative facilities to meet the growing demand of the consumers. Other factors positively influencing the market growth include increasing purchasing power, a rise in the standards of living and rapid urbanization in the emerging nations.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive clutch market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global automotive clutch industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive clutch industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the transmission type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the clutch type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the clutch disk/plate size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global automotive clutch industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global automotive clutch industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive clutch industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global automotive clutch industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive Clutch Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Transmission Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Clutch Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Clutch Disk/Plate Size

5.8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.9 Market Breakup by Material Type

5.10 Market Breakup by Region

5.11 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

6.1 Passenger Vehicles

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Commercial Vehicles

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Transmission Type

7.1 Manual Transmission

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Automatic Transmission

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Automated Manual Transmission (AMT)

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Clutch Type

8.1 Friction Clutch

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Dog Clutch

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Hydraulic Clutch

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Clutch Disk/Plate Size

9.1 Below 9 Inches

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 9 Inches to 10 Inches

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 10 Inches to 11 Inches

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 11 Inches and Above

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10.1 Aftermarket

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 OEM

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Material Type

11.1 Ceramic

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Organic

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Others

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast



12 Market Breakup by Region



13 SWOT Analysis



14 Value Chain Analysis



15 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

16 Price Analysis



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.3 Profiles of Key Players

17.3.1 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

17.3.2 Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

17.3.3 Schaeffler Group AG & Co.

17.3.4 ZF Friedrichshafen AG,

17.3.5 BorgWarner Inc.

17.3.6 Valeo

17.3.7 Eaton Corporation Inc.

17.3.8 WABCO Holdings Inc.

17.3.9 EXEDY Corporation

17.3.10 F.C.C. Co. Ltd.

17.3.11 NSK Ltd

17.3.12 AMS Automotive LLC

17.3.13 APLS Automotive Industries Pvt. Ltd.

17.3.14 JATCO Ltd.

17.3.15 Allison Transmission Inc.

17.3.16 FTE automotive GmbH

