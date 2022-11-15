Insights on the Automotive Flooring Global Market to 2031 - Increased Protection & Durability and Maximized Shelf Life of Floor Mats are Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Flooring Market By Product, By Application, By Material, By Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the automotive flooring market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Automotive mat is a type of cover used in interior of a vehicle, which is made from rubber, plastic, and other man-made substances to provide comfort, durability, and safety. The automotive flooring includes floor mats and carpets that are used to protect the floor of the vehicle from dust and dirt.

They are available in different sizes & materials, which include synthetic rubber or textile materials. They are also available in two options - carpet mats and rubber mats. Fabrics, such as needle-felt carpets and tufted cut-pile carpets, are majorly used in automotive interiors as they possess high temperature resistance. Furthermore, tufted carpets are used in more expensive & luxury, while needle-punched nonwovens are used in intermediate or lower grade cars. Carpets usually have a rubberized backing.

Companies are focusing on innovation in the flooring segment. For instance, in 2018, SUVs, such as Mazda, Holden Acadia, Kia Sorento, and Toyota Kluger, have started offering digital fit floor liner to improve interior protection in premium models in Australia. Such innovative products fuel the growth of the flooring segment.

Moreover, low engine noise in the interior, increased protection & durability, and maximized shelf life of floor mats are some of the major reasons that drive the adoption of flooring mats.

Automotive flooring market is segmented on the basis of product, application, material, sales channel and region. By product, it is divided into carpet, and mat. By application, it is segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCV), and heavy commercial vehicles (HCV). By material, it is divided into polyurethane, polypropylene, nylon, rubber, and others. By sales channel, the market is divided into OEM, and aftermarket. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained in the report to better understand the market dynamics. This report further highlights key areas of investments. In addition, it includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand competitive scenario of the industry and role of each stakeholder. The report features strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market. Furthermore, it highlights competitive landscape of key players to increase their market share and sustain intense competition in the industry.

The key players that operate in this market are ACME Mills Company, IDEAL Automotive GmbH, Auto Custom Carpet Inc., Autoneum, Autotech Nonwovens, Feltex Automotive, Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A., Hayakawa Eastern Rubber Co., Ltd., Hayashi Telempu, IAC Group, Kotobukiya Fronte Co., Ltd., Lear Corporation, Magna International Inc., Shandong Exceeding Auto Interior Parts Co., Ltd., Shanghai Shenda, Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd., and Toyota Boshoku Corporation among others

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the automotive flooring market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing automotive flooring market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the automotive flooring market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global automotive flooring market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

