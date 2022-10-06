Insights on the Automotive HMI Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Access Type, Technology, Vehicle Type and Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive HMI Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive HMI market reached a value of US$ 17.53 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 36.52 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.01% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



The automotive human-machine interface (HMI) includes exclusive features, applications, and user interface that enables drivers and passengers to interact, engage and connect with the vehicle systems and linked components for controlling automobiles.

It involves display units, sensors, speech recognition solutions, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), steering-mounted controls, navigation touchscreens, and visual and acoustic interfaces. Automotive HMI offers better vehicle control, translates user input, and provides information regarding the surroundings.

Apart from this, the system is secure, easy to use, and customizable, due to which it is extensively installed in passenger and commercial vehicles. At present, it is commercially categorized based on varying functions and access types, including standard and multimodal HMI.



With the substantial expansion in the automotive industry, there has been an increasing demand for customized in-vehicle digital systems and autonomous automobiles to improve the driving experience. This, in turn, represents a prime factor driving the automotive HMI market growth.

In line with this, the introduction of a head-up display (HUD) with three-dimensional (3D) and two-dimensional (2D) graphics to visualize vehicle potential movement and provide information regarding speed limit is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the large-scale integration of augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), and various HMI technologies, including keyless entry, power seat controls, occupation detection, and voice recognition systems, are supporting the market growth.

Additionally, the rising instances of road accidents have further supplemented the widespread installation of automotive HMI in commercial and passenger vehicles to ensure safer driving, which is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, strategic collaborations amongst original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to engineer new user experience/user interface (UX/UI) designs for enabling human-vehicle interactions are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Alps Electric Co. Ltd., Capgemini Engineering (Capgemini SE), Continental Aktiengesellschaft, DENSO Corporation, EAO AG, Faurecia Clarion Electronics Co. Ltd. (Faurecia SE), Harman International Industries (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.), Luxoft (DXC Technology), Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH), Valeo and Visteon Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive HMI market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive HMI market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the access type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive HMI market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive HMI Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Instrument Cluster

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Central Display

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Head-Up Display

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Access Type

7.1 Standard

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Multimodal

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Visual Interface

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Acoustic

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Mechanical

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

9.1 Passenger Cars

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Commercial Vehicles

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Alps Electric Co. Ltd.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Capgemini Engineering (Capgemini SE)

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Continental Aktiengesellschaft

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 DENSO Corporation

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 EAO AG

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Faurecia Clarion Electronics Co. Ltd. (Faurecia SE)

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Harman International Industries (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.)

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Luxoft (DXC Technology)

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Panasonic Holdings Corporation

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Robert Bosch GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH)

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Valeo

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13 Visteon Corporation

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13.3 Financials

15.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ejd4at

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets