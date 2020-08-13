Insights on the Automotive Inverter Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Hyundai Mobis, Siemens & Robert Bosch Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Inverter - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Inverter market accounted for $2.67 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $10.73 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing acceptance of electric vehicles and rising awareness related to global warming. However, the limited availability of charging facilities is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



The automotive inverter is a fundamental component in the automotive vehicle and is primarily used to convert DC power from the battery source to AC power. These inverters usually mimic the alternating current which helps in the proper functioning of the small consumer electronics.



By propulsion type, the battery electric vehicle segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to its wide acceptance around the globe. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as the automotive sector is flourishing in the major economies like China and India.



Some of the key players in Automotive Inverter Market include Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd, Siemens, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Denso Corporation, LG Electronics, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Tata AutoComp Systems, Mitsubishi Electric, TVS Group, Lear Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Stanley Black & Decker, Samlex America, Toshiba Corporation, Toyota Industries and Delphi .



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Automotive Inverter Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Silicon

5.3 Silicon Carbide

5.4 Gallium Nitride



6 Global Automotive Inverter Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Square Wave

6.3 Sine Wave

6.4 Quasi-Sine Wave



7 Global Automotive Inverter Market, By Power Supply

7.1 Introduction

7.2 0-150W

7.3 More than 150W



8 Global Automotive Inverter Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET)

8.3 Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT)



9 Global Automotive Inverter Market, By Power Output

9.1 Introduction

9.2 130 kW

9.3 >130kW



10 Global Automotive Inverter Market, By Vehicle Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Passenger Car

10.3 Commercial Vehicle

10.3.1 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

10.3.2 Light Commercial Vehicle



11 Global Automotive Inverter Market, By Propulsion Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

11.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle

11.4 Battery Electric Vehicle



12 Global Automotive Inverter Market, By End User

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Aftermarket

12.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer



13 Global Automotive Inverter Market, By Geography

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 US

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.3 Mexico

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Germany

13.3.2 UK

13.3.3 Italy

13.3.4 France

13.3.5 Spain

13.3.6 Rest of Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.4.1 Japan

13.4.2 China

13.4.3 India

13.4.4 Australia

13.4.5 New Zealand

13.4.6 South Korea

13.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

13.5 South America

13.5.1 Argentina

13.5.2 Brazil

13.5.3 Chile

13.5.4 Rest of South America

13.6 Middle East & Africa

13.6.1 Saudi Arabia

13.6.2 UAE

13.6.3 Qatar

13.6.4 South Africa

13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



14 Key Developments

14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

14.3 New Product Launch

14.4 Expansions

14.5 Other Key Strategies



15 Company Profiling

15.1 Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd

15.2 Siemens

15.3 Robert Bosch GmbH

15.4 Continental AG

15.5 Hitachi Automotive Systems

15.6 Denso Corporation

15.7 LG Electronics

15.8 Calsonic Kansei Corporation

15.9 Tata AutoComp Systems

15.10 Mitsubishi Electric

15.11 TVS Group

15.12 Lear Corporation

15.13 Sensata Technologies

15.14 Stanley Black & Decker

15.15 Samlex America

15.16 Toshiba Corporation

15.17 Toyota Industries

15.18 Delphi



