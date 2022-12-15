Insights on the Automotive Surround View Systems Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Functioning, Vehicle Type, End-user and Region

Dec 15, 2022, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Surround View Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive surround view systems market size reached US$ 3.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.3% during 2021-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Automotive surround view systems refer to intelligent camera systems which provide a complete 360 view of the vehicle on an LCD screen that is placed on the dashboard. These systems play an important role in assisting the driver during parking and maneuvering the vehicle.
They also offer other benefits such as enabling the driver to get a sharp view on all sides; removing the blind spots; lowering distractions of the driver and improving traffic safety. Over the years, these systems have evolved from low-resolution to high-resolution cameras, providing real-time bird's-eye view of the vehicle and its surroundings. These advantages have significantly contributed to the installation of these systems in modern automobiles.
Advancements in the automotive advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) technologies have led to an increase in the sales of automotive surround view systems. the manufacturers have increased research and development to develop surround view systems with higher accuracy and advanced features. For instance, they are offering sonar-based systems that judge the distance between obstacles and give the user a warning when an object comes near another object.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players Valeo SA, Magna International, Continental AG, Clarion, Denso, Renesas Electronics, Aisin Seiki, Texas Instruments, Ambarella, Robert Bosch GmbH, Xylon d.o.o., Mobileye Vision Technologies Ltd., etc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q9tm1t
