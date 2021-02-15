Insights on the Automotive Transmission Global Market to 2026 - Key Forecasts & Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Transmission Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicle, Others), By Transmission Type, By Number of Forward Gears, By Fuel Type, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Transmission Market is anticipated to undergo rapid growth during the forecast period owing to the growing demand by consumers for a smooth and comfortable drive. The technological upgradation in the automobile sector coupled with increasing sales passenger cars and heavy commercial vehicles are some other key factors leading to the growth of the Global Automotive Transmission Market. Further, the efforts by automobile manufacturers to reduce the carbon emission is also going to propel the automotive transmission market by 2026.



The Global Automotive Transmission Market is segmented based on vehicle type, transmission type, number of forward gears, fuel type and region. Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger car, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle, electric vehicle and others. The passenger car segment holds the largest share in the market owing to the increasing sale of passenger cars around the world.



Based on transmission type, the Global Automotive Transmission Market is segmented into automatic, manual, dual clutch and continuously variable. Among them, the automatic transmission system is expected to undergo fastest growth during the forecast period as they provide high fuel efficiency and offer better driving experience when compared to manual transmission. Also, the increasing manufacturing of electric and hybrid vehicles is also expected to drive the demand for automatic transmission until 2026.



Some of the leading players in the Global Automotive Transmission Market are Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC, Borgwarner Inc., GKN PLC, Allison Transmission Inc., Magna International, JATCO Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Schaeffler AG, among others. Key companies are focusing on increasing the production of vehicles and indulging in research and development activities to bring more innovative technologies in the market.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 - 2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of lobal automotive transmission market, in terms of value and volume.

To classify and forecast the Global Automotive Transmission Market based on vehicle type, transmission type, number of forward gears, fuel type and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Automotive Transmission Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Automotive Transmission Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Automotive Transmission Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the Global Automotive Transmission Market.

The publisher performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of automotive transmission system manufacturers globally. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher was able to include suppliers and distributors that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed product offerings, application, distribution channel and regional presence of all major automotive transmission system manufacturers across the globe.



The publisher calculated the market size of the Global Automotive Transmission Market by using a bottom-up approach, where the data for various end-user segments were recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automotive Transmission Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Automotive Transmission Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & By Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicle, Others)

6.2.2. By Transmission Type (Automatic, Manual, Dual Clutch, Continuously Variable)

6.2.3. By Number of Forward Gears (Less Than 5, 5 - 6, 7 - 8, 9 - 10, Above 10)

6.2.4. By Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel)

6.2.5. By Company (2020)

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Asia-Pacific Automotive Transmission Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. Europe Automotive Transmission Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. North America Automotive Transmission Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. North America: Country Analysis



10. South America Automotive Transmission Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Middle East and Africa Automotive Transmission Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Pricing Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Outlook

15.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

15.2.1. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

15.2.2. Eaton Corporation PLC

15.2.3. Borgwarner Inc.

15.2.4. GKN PLC

15.2.5. Allison Transmission Inc.

15.2.6. Magna International

15.2.7. JATCO Ltd.

15.2.8. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

15.2.9. Schaeffler AG



16. Strategic Recommendations



17. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uy47bx



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

