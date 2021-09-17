Insights on the Automotive VVT System Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Aisin Seiki, BorgWarner and Eaton Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive VVT System Market Research Report by Vehicle, by Valve Train, by Fuel, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive VVT System Market size was estimated at USD 56.69 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 60.45 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.97% to reach USD 84.93 Billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Automotive VVT System Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Automotive VVT System Market, including Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Camcraft, Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Eaton Corporation PLC, Grimmer Motors Ltd, Hitachi, Ltd., Husco International Inc, Infineon Technologies AG, JAS Oceania NZ, Johnson Controls, Inc., MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LIMITED, Mikuni Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Saint-Gobain Group, Schaeffler AG, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., and Toyota Motor Corporation.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Automotive VVT System Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Automotive VVT System Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Automotive VVT System Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Automotive VVT System Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Automotive VVT System Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Automotive VVT System Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Automotive VVT System Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing sales passenger cars coupled with rapid urbanization and increasing purchasing power from consumers

5.1.1.2. Stringent government regulations to control vehicle emissions

5.1.1.3. Demand for engine power with improved fuel efficiency

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Shortage of trained professionals and dearth of standard guidelines

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Recent technological advancements such as cam-phasing is increasing the hybridization of vehicles

5.1.3.2. Rise in the adoption of start-stop technology in vehicles

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. High cost of maintenance of VVT systems

5.1.4.2. Growing adoption of battery powered electric vehicles

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Automotive VVT System Market, by Vehicle

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Commercial Vehicle

6.3. Passenger Vehicle



7. Automotive VVT System Market, by Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. VVT-i

7.3. VVT-iE

7.4. VVT-iW



8. Automotive VVT System Market, by Valve Train

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Double Overhead Cam

8.3. Single Overhead Cam



9. Automotive VVT System Market, by Fuel

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Diesel

9.3. Gasoline



10. Americas Automotive VVT System Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Automotive VVT System Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Automotive VVT System Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

14.2. BorgWarner Inc.

14.3. Camcraft, Inc.

14.4. Continental AG

14.5. DENSO Corporation

14.6. Eaton Corporation PLC

14.7. Grimmer Motors Ltd

14.8. Hitachi, Ltd.

14.9. Husco International Inc

14.10. Infineon Technologies AG

14.11. JAS Oceania NZ

14.12. Johnson Controls, Inc.

14.13. MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LIMITED

14.14. Mikuni Corporation

14.15. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

14.16. Robert Bosch GmbH

14.17. Saint-Gobain Group

14.18. Schaeffler AG

14.19. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V.

14.20. Toyota Motor Corporation



15. Appendix

