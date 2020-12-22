Insights on the Autonomous Mobile Robots Global Market to 2026 - Industry Analysis and Forecast

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market By Offering, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market size is expected to reach $145.5 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 24.6% CAGR during the forecast period. Autonomous mobile robots are responsible for performing informed and un-coerced tasks in a very precise way. Autonomous mobile robots are functional in various fields like household cleaning, maintenance, delivery of goods & services, space flight, and wastewater treatment. Generally, autonomous mobile robots are present as a separate unit in an industry, but it is within the strict limitations of the direct environment. It is because, in an industrial autonomous mobile robot, the factory workplace is challenging. These challenges are in terms that workplace function in as the processes are expected to contain unpredictable, and chaotic variables.



These robots are largely adopted for personal uses, like companionship and entertainment, it becomes the key driving factor for the growth of the market. There is a growing demand for automated ground vehicles (AGVs) of warehouse automation and it is another factor that is boosting the market growth. Professional robots are adapted for medical applications, like surgery assistance, and laboratory automation is one of the major factors that is driving the market. Though, warehouse automation is the latest trend witnessed in the industry and AGVs play a very dynamic role in the warehouse automation process. Additionally, the robots also help the logistic companies for achieving a short- to medium-term payback period and offer a greater return on investment (ROI).



The development of IoT and AI has given a new aspect in developing the idea that robots can interact with humans. Moreover, the development of MEMS and sensors, and improvements in visualization technology have enhanced the accuracy and efficiency of mobile robots. The mobile robot market is continuously growing for domestic applications it results from modernization and innovation in the field of robotics. Advancements in technologies and research activities have resulted in the development of domestic cleaning robots, and they are very helpful for humans to perform ordinary tasks.



Based on Offering, the market is segmented into Services, Software and Robotic System. Robotic Segment is further segmented across Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Maritime Vehicle (UGV) and Humanoid. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Logistics & Warehousing, Agriculture & Forestry, Healthcare, Manufacturing & Mining, Residential, Military & Defense and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Midea Group Co., Ltd. and Honeywell International, Inc. are the forerunners in the Autonomous Mobile Robots Market. Companies such as BAE Systems PLC, Teradyne, Inc., The Boeing Company, and Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Omron Corporation, QinetiQ Group PLC, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., and Thales Group S.A. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include BAE Systems PLC, Honeywell International, Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Omron Corporation, Thales Group S.A., Midea Group Co., Ltd., The Boeing Company (Boeing Aircraft Holding Company), Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. (Temasek Holdings Private Limited), QinetiQ Group PLC (The Carlyle Group) and Teradyne, Inc. (Mobile Industrial Robots A/S).



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market, by Offering

1.4.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market, by End User

1.4.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2017, Apr - 2020, Sep) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market by Offering

4.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Services Market by Region

4.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Software Market by Region

4.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Robotic System Market by Region

4.4 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market by Robotic System Type

4.4.1.1 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Autonomous Mobile Robots Market by Region

4.4.1.2 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Autonomous Mobile Robots Market by Region

4.4.1.3 Global Unmanned Maritime Vehicle (UMV) Autonomous Mobile Robots Market by Region

4.4.1.4 Global Humanoid Autonomous Mobile Robots Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market by End Use

5.1 Global Logistics & Warehousing Autonomous Mobile Robots Market by Region

5.2 Global Agriculture & Forestry Autonomous Mobile Robots Market by Region

5.3 Global Healthcare Autonomous Mobile Robots Market by Region

5.4 Global Manufacturing & Mining Autonomous Mobile Robots Market by Region

5.5 Global Residential Autonomous Mobile Robots Market by Region

5.6 Global Military & Defense Autonomous Mobile Robots Market by Region

5.7 Global Others Autonomous Mobile Robots Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market by Region

6.1 North America Autonomous Mobile Robots Market

6.2 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robots Market

6.3 Asia Pacific Autonomous Mobile Robots Market

6.4 LAMEA Autonomous Mobile Robots Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 BAE Systems PLC

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.1.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.1.6 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Honeywell International, Inc.

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Analysis

7.2.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

7.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.2.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.2.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.2.5.4 Geographical Expansions:

7.2.6 SWOT Analysis

7.3 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Analysis

7.3.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

7.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.3.6 SWOT Analysis

7.4 Omron Corporation

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Analysis

7.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.4.4 Research & Development Expense

7.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.4.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.4.6 SWOT Analysis

7.5 Thales Group S.A.

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Analysis

7.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.5.4 Research and Development Expense

7.5.5 SWOT Analysis

7.6 Midea Group Co., Ltd.

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Analysis

7.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.6.4 Research and Development Expense

7.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.6.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.7 The Boeing Company (Boeing Aircraft Holding Company)

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Financial Analysis

7.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.7.4 Research and Development Expense

7.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.7.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.8 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. (Temasek Holdings Private Limited)

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Financial Analysis

7.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.8.4 Recent strategies and developments:

7.8.4.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.8.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.9 QinetiQ Group PLC (The Carlyle Group)

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.9.2 Financial Analysis

7.9.3 Regional Analysis

7.9.4 Research and Development Expense

7.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.9.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.10. Teradyne, Inc. (Mobile Industrial Robots A/S)

7.10.1 Company Overview

7.10.2 Financial Analysis

7.10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.10.4 Recent strategies and developments:

7.10.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.10.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.10.4.3 Geographical Expansions



