Insights on the Axial Fans Global Market to 2028 - by Speed, Application, Type and End-user

The Axial Fans market was valued at US$ 2,301.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3,219.8 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.28% from 2020 to 2028.
An internal cooling unit installed in vending machines circulates cool air with the help of axial fans to maintain uniform temperature within the vending machine. If the temperature of a device increases beyond a certain limit, the internal parts of the machine can wear out within a short span or may lead to malfunctions, especially parts that generate heat are greatly affected by heat. Device internal cooling and fan selection are extremely important to attain long-term functioning of parts inside vending machines. With advancements in technology, axial fans are being increasingly used in vending machines. Therefore, growing demand for vending machine rises in developed and developing countries, such as the US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, China, and India, propels the demand for axial fans. Pelonis Technologies, Inc. offers an extensive range of axial fans for vending machine applications. Abbeychart, LF Spa, Sofasco Fans are among other players existing in an axial fans market.
The players using axial fans for vending machines are making significant investment for the development of latest version of axial fans to make them highly adaptable among vending industry. Owing to the fact standard AC model is an energy efficient model and axial fans consumes nearly 100-watt electricity in the course of high-speed rotation. The fan can connect directly to DC power source such as solar panels and batteries which is making axial fans an ideal choice for different types of vending machines. In February 2018, Regal Beloit Corp., manufacturer of electric motors & other devices has developed new motor & fan- GlacAir for the commercial refrigeration application supported with the refrigerant R290. GlacAir is equipped with axial-flux electronically commutated motor design, which assist in boosting energy efficiency of displays, reach-in coolers, vending machines., and other commercial refrigeration applications. Also, the new motor & fan consumes 85% less watts as compare to shaded pole motor. Such product developments will help in creating demand for axial fans for vending machine applications.
A few key companies operating in the Axial Fans market and profiled in the report are Rosenberg Ventilatoren GmbH; ZIEHL-ABEGG; Hidria; Fulltech Electric Co., Ltd, and Rosenberg Ventilatoren GmbH.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Axial Fans Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia Pacific
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa
4.2.5 South America
4.3 Expert Opinion
4.4 Ecosystem Analysis
5. Axial Fans Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Diversified range of applications
5.1.2 Rapid industrialization in APAC
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 High noise level of axial fans
5.3 Key Market Opportunities:
5.3.1 Rising demand for axial fans in vending machine
5.4 Key Future Trends:
5.4.1 Introduction of low power consumption axial fans
5.5 Impact Analysis
6. Axial Fans- Global Market Analysis
6.1 Global Axial Fans Market Overview
6.2 Global Axial Fans Market Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning
7. Global Axial Fans Market Analysis - By Speed
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Axial Fans Market Breakdown, by Speed, 2020 & 2028
7.3 Low Speed
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Global Low Speed Axial Fans Market Revenue Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Medium Speed
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Global Medium Speed Axial Fans Market Revenue Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 High Speed
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Global High-Speed Axial Fans Market Revenue Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8. Global Axial Fans Market Analysis - By Size
8.1 Overview
8.2 Global Axial Fans Market Breakdown, by Size, 2020 & 2028
8.3 Diameter (130-250) MM
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Global Diameter (130-250) MM Axial Fans Market Revenue Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Diameter (250-910) mm
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Global Diameter (250-910) mm Axial Fans Market Revenue Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Diameter (910-1500) mm
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Global Diameter (910-1500) mm Axial Fans Market Revenue Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.6 Diameter Above 1500 mm
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Global Diameter Above 1500 mm Axial Fans Market Revenue Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9. Global Axial Fans Market Analysis - By Application
9.1 Overview
9.2 Global Axial Fans Market Breakdown, by Application, 2020 & 2028
9.3 Radiator
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Global Radiator Market Revenue Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Cooling & Refrigeration
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Global Cooling & Refrigeration Market Revenue Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5 Ventilation
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Global Ventilation Market Revenue Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Global Others Applications Market Revenue Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10. Global Axial Fans Market Analysis - By Type
10.1 Overview
10.2 Global Axial Fans Market Breakdown, by Type, 2020 & 2028
10.3 AC
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Global AC Axial Fans Market Revenue Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.4 DC
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Global DC Axial Fans Market Revenue Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.5 EC
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Global EC Axial Fans Market Revenue Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
11. Global Axial Fans Market Analysis - By End-User
11.1 Overview
11.2 Global Axial Fans Market Breakdown, by End-User, 2020 & 2028
11.3 Commercial
11.3.1 Overview
11.3.2 Global Commercial Market Revenue Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
11.4 Industrial
11.4.1 Overview
11.4.2 Global Industrial Market Revenue Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
11.5 Residential
11.5.1 Overview
11.5.2 Global Residential Market Revenue Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
12. Global Axial Fans Market - Geographic Analysis
13. Axial Fans Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 North America
13.3 Europe
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.5 Middle East and Africa
13.6 South America
14. Industry Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Market Initiative
14.3 New Product Development
15. Company Profiles
15.1 Rosenberg Ventilatoren GmbH
15.1.1 Key Facts
15.1.2 Business Description
15.1.3 Products and Services
15.1.4 Financial Overview
15.1.5 SWOT Analysis
15.1.6 Key Developments
15.2 Sofasco Fans
15.2.1 Key Facts
15.2.2 Business Description
15.2.3 Products and Services
15.2.4 Financial Overview
15.2.5 SWOT Analysis
15.2.6 Key Developments
15.3 Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co., Ltd.
15.3.1 Key Facts
15.3.2 Business Description
15.3.3 Products and Services
15.3.4 Financial Overview
15.3.5 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Key Developments
15.4 ZIEHL-ABEGG
15.4.1 Key Facts
15.4.2 Business Description
15.4.3 Products and Services
15.4.4 Financial Overview
15.4.5 SWOT Analysis
15.4.6 Key Developments
15.5 OMRON Corporation
15.5.1 Key Facts
15.5.2 Business Description
15.5.3 Products and Services
15.5.4 Financial Overview
15.5.5 SWOT Analysis
15.5.6 Key Developments
15.6 Hidria
15.6.1 Key Facts
15.6.2 Business Description
15.6.3 Products and Services
15.6.4 Financial Overview
15.6.5 SWOT Analysis
15.6.6 Key Developments
15.7 Fulltech Electric Co., Ltd
15.7.1 Key Facts
15.7.2 Business Description
15.7.3 Products and Services
15.7.4 Financial Overview
15.7.5 SWOT Analysis
15.7.6 Key Developments
15.8 Howden Group
15.8.1 Key Facts
15.8.2 Business Description
15.8.3 Products and Services
15.8.4 Financial Overview
15.8.5 SWOT Analysis
15.8.6 Key Developments
15.9 COOLTRON Industrial Supply, Inc.
15.9.1 Key Facts
15.9.2 Business Description
15.9.3 Products and Services
15.9.4 Financial Overview
15.9.5 SWOT Analysis
15.9.6 Key Developments
15.10 Oriental Motor USA Corp.
15.10.1 Key Facts
15.10.2 Business Description
15.10.3 Products and Services
15.10.4 Financial Overview
15.10.5 SWOT Analysis
15.10.6 Key Developments
15.11 ebm-papst
15.11.1 Key Facts
15.11.2 Business Description
15.11.3 Products and Services
15.11.4 Financial Overview
15.11.5 SWOT Analysis
15.11.6 Key Developments
15.12 1.12 Pelonis Technologies, inc.
15.12.1 Key Facts
15.12.2 Business Description
15.12.3 Products and Services
15.12.4 Financial Overview
15.12.5 SWOT Analysis
15.12.6 Key Developments
15.13 WingFan Ltd. & Co. KG
15.13.1 Key Facts
15.13.2 Business Description
15.13.3 Products and Services
15.13.4 Financial Overview
15.13.5 SWOT Analysis
15.13.6 Key Developments
15.14 Nuaire
15.14.1 Key Facts
15.14.2 Business Description
15.14.3 Products and Services
15.14.4 Financial Overview
15.14.5 SWOT Analysis
15.14.6 Key Developments
15.15 Multi-Wing International a/s
15.15.1 Key Facts
15.15.2 Business Description
15.15.3 Products and Services
15.15.4 Financial Overview
15.15.5 SWOT Analysis
15.15.6 Key Developments
15.16 FlaktGroup Holding GmbH
15.16.1 Key Facts
15.16.2 Business Description
15.16.3 Products and Services
15.16.4 Financial Overview
15.16.5 SWOT Analysis
15.16.6 Key Developments
15.17 Horton Holding, Inc.
15.17.1 Key Facts
15.17.2 Business Description
15.17.3 Products and Services
15.17.4 Financial Overview
15.17.5 SWOT Analysis
15.17.6 Key Developments
15.18 Phillips & Temro Industries
15.18.1 Key Facts
15.18.2 Business Description
15.18.3 Products and Services
15.18.4 Financial Overview
15.18.5 SWOT Analysis
15.18.6 Key Developments
15.19 Elta Fans
15.19.1 Key Facts
15.19.2 Business Description
15.19.3 Products and Services
15.19.4 Financial Overview
15.19.5 SWOT Analysis
15.19.6 Key Developments
15.20 BorgWarner Inc.
15.20.1 Key Facts
15.20.2 Business Description
15.20.3 Products and Services
15.20.4 Financial Overview
15.20.5 SWOT Analysis
15.20.6 Key Developments
15.21 Cofimco Srl
15.21.1 Key Facts
15.21.2 Business Description
15.21.3 Products and Services
15.21.4 Financial Overview
15.21.5 SWOT Analysis
15.21.6 Key Developments
16. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ocxsgw
