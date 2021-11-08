Insights on the Baby Talcum Powder Global Market to 2026 - by Sales Channel and Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Baby Talcum Powder Market Overview, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses trends for the market. To achieve clarity, the market has been studied from different facets by appropriately segmenting the market. Further different sales and distribution channels have been analyzed by categorizing them into Supermarket & Hypermarket, Pharmacy Store/ Drug Stores, Convenience store & Online sales channel. The market is studied across 5 major regions and 19 major countries.



The main two ingredients are talc and fragrance. The talcum powder absorbs moisture and cuts down on frictions, prevents rashes, and keeps the baby away from irritation. It is a widely used baby cosmetic product. In 2015-2020, the market grew at 4.35%, which by the end of 2026, is expected to grow to USD 1137.51 Million. The marketers are shifting towards deriving baby powder from natural ingredients, by formulating newer products from corn starch, arrowroot, oat flour, etc. These ingredients are used as a sustainable alternative to talc as they don't have any side effects. Talcum products have been asbestos-free since the 1970s which was linked to be causing cancer.



Talcum-based baby powder contains magnesium, silicon, and oxygen-based elements, which prevents rashes even including diaper rashes. Parents now check for the talc-free label which doesn't contain any talc at all. This is, on the other hand, is made of corn starch.



Asia accounts for the highest share, while is still hampered by the use of regular adult powder. China dominates the market in terms of consumption, given the high baby population. The baby talc is penetrated in high in the European and North American countries.



Even though baby talcum powder is a highly popular product, there has been a question regarding the safety of the same. Johnson & Johnson's which has been an iconic name for more than a century now had to discontinue the sales in the US & Canada permanently after a series of controversies. However, the company continues to sell the same talc-based products in other parts of the world.

This report would help you answer the following questions:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Baby Talcum Powder Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Baby Talcum Powder Market during the forecast period?

3. Which region outstands in the Global Baby Talcum Powder Market?

4. Which are the segments to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Baby Talcum Powder Market?

5. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Baby Talcum Powder Market?

6. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Baby Talcum Powder Market?

7. What are the major companies in the Global Baby Talcum Powder Market?



