Insights on the Battery Management System Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery Management System Market by Battery Type, Topology and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Battery management system can be defined as an electronic system, which is used to manage pack of rechargeable batteries by monitoring state, calculating secondary data, protecting the battery, and controlling the battery environment. In addition, almost all batteries can be damaged by excessive heat, overcharging, or improper usage. Thus, battery management systems are essential for monitoring and protecting a battery. Moreover, factors such as temperature, state of charge, state of health, and voltage are monitored and controlled by battery management systems.



The market is anticipated to witness a significant growth over the years, owing to growth in adoption of rechargeable batteries across multiple end-use industries. The global battery management system market is segmented on the basis of mode of battery type, topology, application, and region. On the basis of battery type, the market is categorized into lithium-ion based, lead-acid based, nickel-based, and others. By topology, it is segregated into centralized, distributed, and modular. Depending on application, it is fragmented into automotive, telecommunication, consumer electronics, industrial, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players analyzed in the Battery Management System market include Eberspcher, Elithion Inc., Leclanche, LiTHIUM BALANCE, Nuvation Energy, NXP Semiconductors, Navitas System LLC, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Storage Battery Systems, LLC, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and others.



This study presents the analytical depiction of the global battery management system market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Introduction



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors

3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2019(%)

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles (Evs) and Hybrid Electric Vehicles (Hevs)

3.5.1.2. Rising Industry Preference for Use of Lithium-Ion Batteries

3.5.1.3. Growing Adoption of Rechargeable Batteries Across Multiple End-Use Industries

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Increase in Overall Price of the Product With Addition of Battery Management System

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Connected Battery Management Systems

3.5.3.2. Growing Demand for Renewable Energy

3.5.3.3. Growing Demand for E-Bikes, E-Scooters



Chapter 4. Battery Management System Market, by Battery Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Lithium-Ion Based

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.3. Lead-Acid Based

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.4. Nickel-Based

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 5. Battery Management System Market, by Topology

5.1. Overview

5.2. Centralized

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.3. Distributed

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.4. Modular

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 6. Battery Management System Market, by Application

6.1. Overview

6.2. Automotive

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.3. Telecommunication

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.4. Consumer Electronics

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.5. Industrial

6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.5.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.6.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 7. Battery Management System Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. Eberspcher

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Company Snapshot

8.1.3. Operating Business Segments

8.1.4. Product Portfolio

8.1.5. Business Performance

8.1.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.2. Elithion Inc.

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Company Snapshot

8.2.3. Product Portfolio

8.3. Leclanche

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Company Snapshot

8.3.3. Operating Business Segments

8.3.4. Product Portfolio

8.3.5. Business Performance

8.3.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.4. Lithium Balance

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Company Snapshot

8.4.3. Product Portfolio

8.4.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.5. Nuvation Energy

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Company Snapshot

8.5.3. Product Portfolio

8.5.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.6. Nxp Semiconductors

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Company Snapshot

8.6.3. Operating Business Segments

8.6.4. Product Portfolio

8.6.5. Business Performance

8.6.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.7. Navitas System LLC

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Company Snapshot

8.7.3. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.8. Renesas Electronics Corporation

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Company Snapshot

8.8.3. Operating Business Segments

8.8.4. Product Portfolio

8.8.5. Business Performance

8.8.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.9. Storage Battery Systems, LLC

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Company Snapshot

8.9.3. Product Portfolio

8.10. Texas Instruments Incorporated

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Company Snapshot

8.10.3. Operating Business Segments

8.10.4. Product Portfolio

8.10.5. Business Performance

8.10.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments



