Insights on the Bio-based Platform Chemicals Global Market to 2026 - by Chemical, Feedstock, End-use Industry and Region

The global bio-based platform chemicals market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Bio-based platform chemicals refer to the group of chemical compounds manufactured by breaking down and processing biological materials. Some of the commonly used bio-based platform chemicals include bio-glycerol, glutamic acid, itaconic acid, bio-3-hydroxypropionic acid and succinic acid. They are manufactured using amino acids, carboxylic acids, isoprene, propane, short-chain olefins, butanediols and ethanol. These chemicals act as a crucial ingredient for manufacturing chemicals and materials with improved functionalities and are used in the production of polymers, adhesives, fibers, plastic packaging, resins and cleaning agents.



Significant growth in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. In line with this, the widespread adoption of bio-itaconic acid (IA) as an alternative to petrochemical-derived products is also contributing to the market growth. IA is used as an organic compound in the manufacturing of shampoos, detergents, and various pharmaceutical products as it can dissolve in various alcohols, such as methanol, ethanol and propanol. Furthermore, increasing demand for environment-friendly and bio-based chemicals is also driving the market growth.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of superabsorbent polymers (SAPs), are acting as other growth-inducing factors. SAPs exhibit superior water-absorbing capabilities and are thus used for the production of diapers, adult incontinence pads, absorbent medical dressings, and controlled release drugs. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies promoting sustainable development, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of green chemistry, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global bio-based platform chemicals market to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being BASF SE, Braskem S/A (Odebrecht), Cargill Incorporated, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Itaconix Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Novozymes A/S, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited and Yield10 Bioscience Inc.



