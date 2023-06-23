Insights on the Biopreservation Global Market to 2033 - Surge in Fertility Preservation Programmes & Emergence of Biobanking Sector Presents Opportunities

23 Jun, 2023, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biopreservation Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or expand their existing operations in a new region.
Upsurge in R&D and Product Development to Bolster Market Growth
The companies operating in the biopreservation market, research associations, and non-governmental organizations, among other stakeholders, are focused on increasing their efforts in research and development of innovative techniques in the field of biopreservation industry. For instance, in November 2021, Spain was formally recognised as a new Observer in the European research infrastructure partnership BBMRI- ERIC (Biobanks and Biomolecular Resources Research Infrastructure Consortium), with an emphasis on biobanking and biomolecular research.
On the other hand, the high cost of medical instruments, including their initial purchase price and ongoing maintenance expenses, is a major factor that is expected to hinder the growth of the market. The high cost of medical instruments can make it difficult for healthcare providers and institutions to purchase and maintain these tools. The cost of purchasing advanced and specialized instruments can be quite high, and the cost of maintaining and repairing these instruments can also add up over time. This financial burden can limit the adoption and usage of these instruments, which can in turn slow down the growth of the market.
Additionally, there is a risk of tissue injury during the preservation, which can also lead to negative outcomes and potentially harm the market growth. These factors combined are likely to challenge market growth over the forecast period.
Lack of Efficient Temperate Control Could Impede Industry Development
One of the main challenges for the development of new storage technologies is the need to maintain and regulate the room temperature storage. For instance, vaccines save almost 3 million lives each year in the United States, but due to improper refrigeration and storage, vaccines worth about US$20 million are lost or abandoned each year. The frequent tissue or cell injury that results from freezing and thawing is impeding market revenue. Nevertheless, future market projections will be driven by continuous research into the durability of products like genes, vaccines, and other bio preserved products.
Market Dynamics
Market Driving Factors
- Growing Investments in Furthering Research and Development
- Increasing Applications of Biopreservation Techniques
- Rising Demand for Regenerative Medicines
Market Restraining Factors
- Stringent Regulations Pertaining to Biopreservation Industry
- Lack of Media Solutions Storing Bio-specimens at Room Temperature
Market Opportunities
- Surge in Fertility Preservation Programmes
- Emergence of Biobanking Sector
Leading Companies and the Potential for Market Growth
- Arctiko
- Azenta
- BioLife Solutions Inc.
- Biomatrica
- Cryoport Systems, LLC
- Eppendorf SE
- Helmer Scientific Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- PHC Holdings Corporation
- Qiagen
- Taylor- Wharton Cryogenics LLC
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- VWR International
Segments Covered in the Report
By Product
- Equipment
- Freezers
- Refrigerators
- Consumables
- Liquid Nitrogen
- Media
- Pre-formulated
- Homebrew
- Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)
By Application
- Regenerative Medicine
- Cell Therapy
- Gene Therapy
- Others
- Biobanking
- Human Eggs
- Human Sperm
- Veterinary IVF
- Drug Discovery
By Cell Provider
- CD34+
- CD19+
- MSC
- iPSC
- hESC
- Tumor cells
- Others
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bsr81g
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article