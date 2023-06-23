Insights on the Biopreservation Global Market to 2033 - Surge in Fertility Preservation Programmes & Emergence of Biobanking Sector Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biopreservation Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or expand their existing operations in a new region.



Upsurge in R&D and Product Development to Bolster Market Growth



The companies operating in the biopreservation market, research associations, and non-governmental organizations, among other stakeholders, are focused on increasing their efforts in research and development of innovative techniques in the field of biopreservation industry. For instance, in November 2021, Spain was formally recognised as a new Observer in the European research infrastructure partnership BBMRI- ERIC (Biobanks and Biomolecular Resources Research Infrastructure Consortium), with an emphasis on biobanking and biomolecular research.



On the other hand, the high cost of medical instruments, including their initial purchase price and ongoing maintenance expenses, is a major factor that is expected to hinder the growth of the market. The high cost of medical instruments can make it difficult for healthcare providers and institutions to purchase and maintain these tools. The cost of purchasing advanced and specialized instruments can be quite high, and the cost of maintaining and repairing these instruments can also add up over time. This financial burden can limit the adoption and usage of these instruments, which can in turn slow down the growth of the market.



Additionally, there is a risk of tissue injury during the preservation, which can also lead to negative outcomes and potentially harm the market growth. These factors combined are likely to challenge market growth over the forecast period.



Lack of Efficient Temperate Control Could Impede Industry Development



One of the main challenges for the development of new storage technologies is the need to maintain and regulate the room temperature storage. For instance, vaccines save almost 3 million lives each year in the United States, but due to improper refrigeration and storage, vaccines worth about US$20 million are lost or abandoned each year. The frequent tissue or cell injury that results from freezing and thawing is impeding market revenue. Nevertheless, future market projections will be driven by continuous research into the durability of products like genes, vaccines, and other bio preserved products.

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Growing Investments in Furthering Research and Development

Increasing Applications of Biopreservation Techniques

Rising Demand for Regenerative Medicines

Market Restraining Factors

Stringent Regulations Pertaining to Biopreservation Industry

Lack of Media Solutions Storing Bio-specimens at Room Temperature

Market Opportunities

Surge in Fertility Preservation Programmes

Emergence of Biobanking Sector

Leading Companies and the Potential for Market Growth

Arctiko

Azenta

BioLife Solutions Inc.

Biomatrica

Cryoport Systems, LLC

Eppendorf SE

Helmer Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

PHC Holdings Corporation

Qiagen

Taylor- Wharton Cryogenics LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

VWR International

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Equipment

Freezers

Refrigerators

Consumables

Liquid Nitrogen

Media

Pre-formulated

Homebrew

Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)

By Application

Regenerative Medicine

Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

Others

Biobanking

Human Eggs

Human Sperm

Veterinary IVF

Drug Discovery

By Cell Provider

CD34+

CD19+

MSC

iPSC

hESC

Tumor cells

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bsr81g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets