Insights on the Blockchain In Genomics Global Market to 2025 - Key Drivers and Challenges

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blockchain In Genomics Market By Type (Public, Federated, Private), By Application (Clinical Trials, IP Management, Drug Discovery, Data storage and security, Others), By Models, By Targets, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Blockchain in Genomics Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Blockchain in genomics stores, manages and processes the transaction of genomic data between genomic data providers and its customers. Additionally, major factor driving the market is utility and demand to secure such transactions comprising of unique genomic data. However, the market is expected to be restrained due to the lack of understanding of utility of blockchain in genomics and high maintenance costs.

The market for global blockchain in genomics is segmented based on type, application, models, targets, end-user and region. The end-user segment is bifurcated into pharmaceutical companies and research institutes. Among these, pharmaceutical companies held the dominant market share in 2019 and the trend is likely to continue in the coming years as well. Additionally, pharma companies are mainly the ones carrying out the transaction of genomic data contributing to its leading position in the market.

In terms of regional analysis, North America held the dominant share in the market because of its rich economy and the presence of numerous research companies in the region. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness fastest growth until 2025 as developing economies like India and China are now adopting blockchain in genomics.

Leading players in the Global Blockchain in Genomics Market include DNAtix, Shivom, Zenome, Luna DNA, EncrypGen, Nebula Genomics, GSK, Pfizer, Genobank.io, Merck, Genomes.io, WuXi Nextcode Genomics, Murrieta Genomics, Gene Blockchain, Longenesis, SimplyVital Health, Neogen, Ripe Technology, etc. The inter-company competition keeps on increasing parallelly with the market which in turn leads to innovations in technology, thus increasing customer satisfaction on a global level.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Blockchain in Genomics Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Blockchain in Genomics Market based on type, application, models, targets, end-user, region and company.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Blockchain in Genomics Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Blockchain in Genomics Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Blockchain in Genomics Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Blockchain in Genomics Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Blockchain in Genomics Market



4. Voice of Customer



5. Executive Summary



6. Global Blockchain In Genomics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Public, Federated, Private)

6.2.2. By Application (Clinical Trials, IP Management, Drug Discovery, Data storage and security, Others)

6.2.3. By Models (Token-economy, Service, Development Platforms, Blockchain based software products)

6.2.4. By Targets (B2B, B2C, C2C)

6.2.5. By End-User (Pharmaceutical companies, Research institutes)

6.2.6. By Company (2019)

6.2.7. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Asia-Pacific Blockchain In Genomics Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index

7.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. Europe Blockchain In Genomics Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index

8.4. Europe: Country Analysis



9. North America Blockchain In Genomics Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Market Attractiveness Index

9.4. North America: Country Analysis



10. South America Blockchain In Genomics Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. Market Attractiveness Index

10.4. South America: Country Analysis



11. Middle East and Africa Blockchain In Genomics Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. Market Attractiveness Index

11.4. MEA: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

14.2.1. DNAtix

14.2.2. Shivom

14.2.3. Zenome

14.2.4. Luna DNA

14.2.5. EncrypGen

14.2.6. Nebula Genomics

14.2.7. GSK

14.2.8. Pfizer

14.2.9. Genobank.io

14.2.10. Murrieta Genomics

14.2.11. Merck

14.2.12. Genomes.io

14.2.13. WuXi Nextcode Genomics

14.2.14. Gene Blockchain

14.2.15. Longenesis

14.2.16. SimplyVital Health

14.2.17. Neogen

14.2.18. Ripe Technology



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About Us & Disclaimer



