Insights on the Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Global Market to 2026 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
Dec 31, 2020, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Report
The global blood glucose monitoring devices market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% during the period 2021-2026.
The diabetes monitoring industry is growing at a steady rate because of the increasing prevalence of diabetes and the rise in chronic diseases. Globally, the incidence of diabetes has been increasing at an alarming rate due to changing lifestyles, growing alcohol consumption, and an increasing number of smokers. In emerging markets and newly industrializing countries, the number of new diabetes cases is expected to grow in the coming years significantly. Therefore, monitoring of blood glucose levels has proven to be essential for the management of the disease. The increasing awareness of diabetes is likely to increase the blood glucose monitoring devices market demand.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the blood glucose monitoring devices market during the forecast period:
- Increase in Diabetic Population
- Increased Demand for Self-Monitoring Devices due to Covid-19 Pandemic
- Emergence of Non-invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices
The study considers the present scenario of the blood glucose monitoring devices market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation
The global blood glucose monitoring devices market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-users, usage, distribution channels, geography. The conventional blood glucose monitoring devices market accounted for a share of over 78%. One of the major factors contributing to conventional blood glucose monitoring devices' growth is the increasing diabetic population globally, which is expected to reach over 578 million by 2030. The rise in obesity and the increase in the aging population in developed countries are other major factors that are obliquely influencing blood glucose monitoring devices market growth. Test strips, lancets and lancing devices, and meters & software are the major components that have been covered under the conventional blood glucose monitoring devices market.
A high prevalence of diabetes and changes in lifestyles have increased the usage of personal glucose monitoring devices. The need to monitor blood sugar levels is increasing the usage of these devices. Advances in technology have been playing an important role in the proliferation of BGM devices. The introduction of wireless glucose monitoring systems, which can be operated on a smartphone using Wi-Fi protocols, helps patients remotely monitor their sugar levels. In developed countries such as the UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, and the UK, self-monitoring glucose meter and CGM devices are completely reimbursed, making these devices cost-efficient, thereby driving patient usage.
The online channel is growing significantly in developing countries such as India and China. The increased competition among online vendors has affected the device cost, with high discounts driving consumers to opt for online stores. With the increasing smartphone usage in developing countries, the online distribution channel is likely to emerge as an important distribution channel. Hence, the high preference for online channels is likely to augur well for medical devices' growth, especially blood glucometers.
The individual segment accounted for the largest glucose monitoring devices market share due to the wide acceptance of self-monitoring devices worldwide. These devices are majorly covered by insurance companies in several developed and developing countries. Morbidity and mortality from diabetes are extremely high in underdeveloped countries due to poor adherence to global diabetic guidelines. Therefore, the scope of self-testing is likely to increase among diabetic patients. Furthermore, the introduction of advanced devices with remote monitoring features has encouraged patients to use personal blood glucose monitoring devices.
Prominent Vendors
- Abbott
- Hoffmann-La Roche
- DexCom
- Medtronic
- Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings
- LifeScan
Other Prominent Vendors
- 77 Elektronika Kft
- Menarini Diagnostics
- ARKRAY
- ApexBio
- ACON
- AgaMatrix
- Alliance International
- Andon Health
- Braun Melsungen
- Bionime
- Beurer
- Bioptik
- EASYMAX
- ForaCare
- Hannox International
- Integrity Applications
- i-SENS
- MED TRUST
- Nova Biomedical
- Nemaura
- OK Biotech
- OSANG Healthcare
- Sanofi
- Terumo
- Trividia Health
- Rossmax International
- Ypsomed
Key Questions Answered
- What is the estimated forecast of global blood glucose monitoring devices market size in 2026?
- What is the opportunity for non-invasive blood glucose monitor market?
- What is the growth projection of continuous blood glucose monitoring devices market share?
- Who are the top players in the blood sugar monitoring market?
- What is the market share of self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG)?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market At A Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increase In Diabetic Population
8.2 Covid-19 Pandemic Boosts Demand For Self-Monitoring Glucose Devices
8.3 Emergency Of Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Technological Advances In Blood Glucose Monitoring
9.2 New Product Launches
9.3 Availability Of Mobile Applications & Data Integration Platforms
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Limitations Associated With BGM Devices
10.2 Large Pool Of Undiagnosed People
10.3 High Cost Of Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
13 Conventional Blood Glucose Monitoring
13.1 Market Overview
13.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3 Conventional Blood Glucose Monitoring: Geography Segmentation
13.4 Test Strips
13.5 Lancets & Lancing Devices
13.6 Meters & Software
14 Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices
14.1 Market Overview
14.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.4 Sensors
14.5 Reusable Hardwares
15 Usage
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Personal BGM
15.4 Professional BGM
16 Distribution Channel
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Online Stores
16.4 Offline Stores
17 End-User
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
17.3 Individuals
17.4 Hospitals & Clinics
17.5 Others
18 Geography
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Geographic Overview
19 North America
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 North America: Product Segmentation
19.4 North America: Conventional Glucose Monitoring Segmentation
19.5 North America: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Segmentation
19.6 North America: Usage Segmentation
19.7 North America: End-User Segmentation
19.8 North America: Distribution Segmentation
19.9 Key Countries
20 Europe
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.3 Europe: Product Segmentation
20.4 Europe: Conventional Glucose Monitoring Segmentation
20.5 Europe: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Segmentation
20.6 Europe: Usage Segmentation
20.7 Europe: End-User Segmentation
20.8 Europe: Distribution Segmentation
20.9 Key Countries
21 APAC
21.1 Market Overview
21.2 Market Size & Forecast
21.3 APAC: Product Segmentation
21.4 APAC: Conventional Glucose Monitoring Segmentation
21.5 APAC: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Segmentation
21.6 APAC: Usage Segmentation
21.7 APAC: End-User Segmentation
21.8 APAC: Distribution Segmentation
21.9 Key Countries
22 Latin America
22.1 Market Overview
22.2 Market Size & Forecast
22.3 Latin America: Product Segmentation
22.4 Latin America: Conventional Glucose Monitoring Segmentation
22.5 Latin America: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Segmentation
22.6 Latin America: Usage Segmentation
22.7 Latin America: End-User Segmentation
22.8 Latin America: Distribution Segmentation
22.9 Key Countries
23 Middle East And Africa
23.1 Market Overview
23.2 Market Size & Forecast
23.3 Middle East And Africa: Product Segmentation
23.4 Middle East And Africa: Conventional Glucose Monitoring Segmentation
23.5 Middle East And Africa: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Segmentation
23.6 Middle East And Africa: Usage Segmentation
23.7 Middle East And Africa: End-User Segmentation
23.8 Middle East And Africa: Distribution Segmentation
23.9 Key Countries
24 Competitive Landscape
24.1 Competition Overview
24.2 Market Share Analysis
25 Key Company Profiles
25.1 Abbott
25.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche
25.3 DEXCOM
25.4 Medtronic
25.5 Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings
25.6 Lifescan
26 Other Prominent Vendors
26.1 77 ELEKTRONIKA KFT
26.2 A. Menarini Diagnostics
26.3 Arkray
26.4 Apexbio
26.5 ACON
26.6 AGAMATRIX
26.7 Alliance International
26.8 Andon Health (TIANJIN JIU'AN MEDICAL ELECTRONICS)
26.9 B.Braun Melsungen
26.10 BIONIME
26.11 BEURER
26.12 BIOPTIK
26.13 Biotelemetry
26.14 Biotest Medical
26.15 BTNX
26.16 Dariohealth
26.17 Easymax
26.18 Foracare
26.19 Hannox International
26.20 Integrity Applications
26.21 I-SENS
26.22 MED Trust
26.23 Medisana
26.24 Medtrum Technologies
26.25 Nova Biomedical
26.26 Omnis Health
26.27 Nemaura
26.28 OK Biotech
26.29 OSANG Healthcare
26.3 PHILOSYS
26.31 SANOFI
26.32 Taidoc Technology
26.33 TERUMO
26.34 Trividia Health
26.35 Rossmax International
26.36 YPSOMED
27 Report Summary
27.1 Key Takeaways
27.2 Strategic Recommendations
28 Quantitative Summary
28.1 Market By Geography
28.2 Market By Product
28.3 Market By End-User
28.4 Market By Usage
28.5 Market By Distribution Channel
29 Appendix
