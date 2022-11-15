Insights on the Blood Temperature Indicator Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Elitech, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sercalia and Zebra Technologies Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Temperature Indicator Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The blood temperature indicator market size is expected to grow from US$ 216.05 million in 2021 to US$ 504.37 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2021 to 2028.



The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving the market growth. The blood temperature indicator market's growth is attributed to the increase in blood transfusion and donation due to various factors such as chronic disorders, surgeries, trauma cases, and the accuracy of blood temperature indicators. However, the increasing incidences of false results are hampering the growth of the blood temperature indicator market.



Blood temperature indicators are small medical devices or solutions that help increase blood safety by effectively and efficiently transporting blood and blood components. These indicators provide auditable proof that blood is stored and transported as per regulatory standards, which further reduces blood waste.



Blood transfusion is one of the commonly used procedures in healthcare, which helps maintain the blood level of patients. There are various chronic conditions, surgical procedures, and trauma cases that require blood transfusion so that patients can survive without any side effects due to low blood levels.

Medical conditions, including thalassemia, blood cancer, sickle cell anemia, anemia, and surgical and trauma cases, lead to blood loss and require a blood transfusion. According to the American Red Cross organization, ~16 million blood components are transfused each year in the US. Further, sickle cell anemia affects 90,000-100,000 people in the US; ~1,000 babies are born with this disease each year. Thus, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases has created the demand for blood transfusion, which is expected to propel the growth of the blood temperature indicator market.



Over time, there has been a constant increase in the demand for blood transfusion due to the high prevalence rate of diseases, followed by the surge in blood donation. Various government and non-government organizations create awareness among people regarding blood donation to fulfill the increasing demand for blood. In association with World Health Organization, the Pan American Health Organization conducts a blood donation campaign on 14 June every year, celebrated as world blood donor day.

Therefore, high public awareness led to increased blood donation globally. As per WHO, in 2020, ~118.4 million blood donations were collected globally. Furthermore, 40% were collected in high-income countries, home to 16 % of the world's population. Thus, increasing blood transfusion, blood donation, and rising demand for safe transportation of blood and its component creates demand for blood temperature indicators, which drives the market growth.



After collection, blood should be stored and transported under specific conditions and temperatures. If the blood is stored and transported outside the specific temperature range for a prolonged time, it loses its ability to carry oxygen, which can cause serious problems.

Further, there is a risk of severe bacterial contamination if the blood is exposed to warm temperatures. Blood temperature indicators play an important role in maintaining the required conditions and temperature for the safe and reliable transportation of blood and its components. It reduces the chances of blood spoilage by closely monitoring the temperature and keeping the blood safe during transportation. Thus, increasing blood transfusion, blood donation, and rising demand for safe transportation of blood and its component creates demand for blood temperature indicators, which drives the market growth.



The accuracy of blood temperature indicators helps in easy and effective transportation of blood and its components, further eliminating viability testing. These indicators play an important role in the blood cold chain by ensuring the correct temperature during storage and transportation. The indicators are specially designed to notify the breach of blood temperatures by changing color, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), or via an alarm. The growing demand for blood supply and prioritizing its safety create demand for blood temperature indicators.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Blood Temperature Indicator Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Blood Temperature Indicator Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America- PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe- PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific- PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa- PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South & Central America- PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Blood Temperature Indicator Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Blood Transfusion and Donation

5.1.2 Accuracy of Blood Temperature Indicators

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Increasing Incidence of False Results

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Awareness about Blood Temperature Indicators

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Technological Advancements

5.5 Impact analysis

6. Blood Temperature Indicator Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global Blood Temperature Indicator Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.1.1 Global Blood Temperature Indicator Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.1.2 Global Blood Temperature Indicator Market - Market Potential Analysis, By Region

6.2 Market Positioning of Key Players

6.2.1 Company Analysis

6.2.2 Growth Strategy Analysis

6.2.3 Performance of Key Players

6.2.3.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

6.2.3.2 3M

7. Blood Temperature Indicator Market Analysis - By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Blood Temperature Indicator Market Revenue Share, by Product Type (2021 and 2028)

7.3 2C to 4C

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 2C to 4C: Blood Temperature Indicator Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 5C to 7C

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 5C to 7C: Blood Temperature Indicator Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Above 7C

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Above 7C: Blood Temperature Indicator Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Blood Temperature Indicator Market Analysis - By End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Blood Temperature Indicator: Market Share, by End User, 2021 and 2028, (%)

8.3 Blood Banks

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Blood Banks: Blood Temperature Indicator Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Hospitals

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Hospitals: Blood Temperature Indicator Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Others: Blood Temperature Indicator Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Global Blood Temperature Indicator Market - Geographic Analysis

10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Blood Temperature Indicator Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11. Blood Temperature Indicator Market- Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market (%)

11.3 Organic Developments

11.3.1 Overview

11.4 Inorganic Developments

11.4.1 Overview

12. Company Profiles

12.1 Elitech

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Sercalia

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Ellab Group

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Zebra Technologies Corporation

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Lisaline Lifesciences Technologies

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Stream Peak International PTE Ltd

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 3M

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Deltatrak Inc.

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Timestrip UK LTD

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix



