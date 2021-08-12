Insights on the Bluetooth Speaker Global Market to 2026 - by Portability, Type, Price, Distribution Channel and Region
Aug 12, 2021, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bluetooth Speaker Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bluetooth speaker market exhibited double-digit growth growth during 2015-2020. Bluetooth speakers offer several advantages over conventional wired speakers, including high compatibility, hassle-free maintenance, optimum functionality and durability, minimal space requirement and convenience for outdoor applications. Owing to these benefits, both portable and fixed Bluetooth speakers are used in device-to-device connection with smartphones, tablets, laptops, etc., for both residential and commercial purposes.
The growing popularity of Bluetooth speakers among the millennial population coupled with high product compatibility with other consumer electronic devices, has propelled the market growth. In addition to this, the increasing penetration of smartphones along with the rising influx of video and audio streaming applications, have further augmented the product demand on a global level. Moreover, the changing consumer preferences towards lighter, portable, and compact speakers instead of wired devices has fueled the demand for Bluetooth speakers. Furthermore, the increasing usage of Bluetooth in the audio and media industry along with the growing need for low-maintenance and battery-supported devices for outdoor applications has also bolstered the product demand. Apart from this, the rapid integration of Bluetooth speakers with in-car infotainment systems, hands-free calling, voice control systems, home theatre, etc., also contributes to the global market growth.
Additionally, the rising consumer living standards and increasing disposable income levels have led to the growing adoption of advanced consumer electronics, such as Bluetooth speakers, particularly across the emerging economies. On the other hand, the emergence of smart homes coupled with the rapid influx of Internet-of-Things (IoT) based devices has also catalyzed the product demand across the developed nations. Various technological advancements have also led to the emergence of AI-based devices, such as Alexa, and Echo, thereby driving the market growth. Additionally, the rapid integration of audio-based technologies with wireless connectivity along with the rising investments in several R&D activities have led to various product innovations. Several manufacturers are launching a multitude of products to expand their product portfolios and attract a large consumer base. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global bluetooth speaker market to grow at a CAGR of 19% during 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Bose Corporation, Edifier International Limited, Harman International Industries, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Polk Audio, Samsung, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co.KG, Sony Corporation, boAt, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global bluetooth speaker market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the bluetooth speaker market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the portability?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the price?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the bluetooth speaker market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Bluetooth Speaker Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Portability
6.1 Portable
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Fixed
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Smart Bluetooth Speakers
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Conventional Bluetooth Speakers
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Price
8.1 Low
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Medium
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 High
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Specialty Stores
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Departmental Stores
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Online
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Turkey
10.5.1.1 Market Trends
10.5.1.2 Market Forecast
10.5.2 Saudi Arabia
10.5.2.1 Market Trends
10.5.2.2 Market Forecast
10.5.3 Others
10.5.3.1 Market Trends
10.5.3.2 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Bose Corporation
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Edifier International Limited
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Harman International Industries
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 LG Corporation
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Panasonic Corporation
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Polk Audio
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Samsung
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Sony Corporation
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 boAt
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wb11dy
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article