Insights on the Business-to-Business E-Commerce Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Alibaba, eBay and Amazon Among Others
Mar 25, 2021, 17:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business-to-Business E-Commerce - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Business-to-Business E-Commerce estimated at US$ 6.5 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 18.9 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Intermediary-Oriented, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.9% CAGR and reach US$ 10.6 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Supplier-Oriented segment is readjusted to a revised 17.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Trillion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.2% CAGR
The Business-to-Business E-Commerce market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 1.8 Trillion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 4.4 Trillion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.8% and 14.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.
Buyer-Oriented Segment to Record 16.3% CAGR
In the global Buyer-Oriented segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$ 487.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$ 1.3 Trillion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$ 2.9 Trillion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 18.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured):
- Alibaba
- Amazon.com, Inc
- ChinaAseanTrade.com
- DIYTrade.com
- eBay Inc
- eworldtrade.com
- Flexfire LEDs
- Flipkart.com
- Global Sources
- IBM
- IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.
- KellySearch.com
- Kompass
- Magento (Adobe)
- Mercateo
- NetSuite
- Oracle
- Rakuten
- SAP Hybris
- Walmart
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Business-to-Business E-Commerce Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): E
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- Market Analytics
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- CHINA
- EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- Market Analytics
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- AUSTRALIA
- INDIA
- SOUTH KOREA
- REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- LATIN AMERICA
- ARGENTINA
- BRAZIL
- MEXICO
- REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- MIDDLE EAST
- IRAN
- ISRAEL
- SAUDI ARABIA
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- REST OF MIDDLE EAST
- AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 38
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ih7n6
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article