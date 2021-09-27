Insights on the Buy Now Pay Later Global Market to 2030 - Players Include Affirm Holdings, Afterpay and Klarna Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Buy Now Pay Later Market By Channel, Application and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Buy now pay later is an alternative payment method that allows consumer to pay for services and goods in instalments over an agreed time period. It helps customers to purchase their daily routine products quickly and allows customers to pay in small installments billed to the customer's chosen account at later dates. In addition, buy now pay later payment service is assisting the lower financial income people to purchase their necessary entertainment products such as TV, refrigerator & mobile phone and offer the ownership of products for immediate use, which propels the growth of the market.



Increase in adoption of online payment method among the people and surge in the e-commerce industry in emerging countries are the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, affordable and convenient payment service of buy now pay later platforms fuels the growth of the market. Furthermore, high late and returned payment fees and rise in limitation for initial users hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in demand for delayed payments for online purchases and rise in demand for fast and hassle-free transaction services is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.



The buy now pay later market is segmented on the basis of channel, end user, application, and region. By channel, the market is divided into online and POS. By application, the market is classified into retail goods, media & entertainment, healthcare & wellness, home improvement and others. By end user, it is categorized into generation X, generation Z/millennial and baby boomers. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of global buy now pay later market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on global market is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining power among buyers

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING 2020

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS

3.6.1. Impact on buy now pay later market size

3.6.2. Change in end user trends, preferences, and budget impact due to COVID-19

3.6.3. Regulatory framework for solving market challenges faced by buy now pay later providers

3.6.4. Economic impact

3.6.5. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact in the industry

3.6.6. Opportunity analysis



CHAPTER 4: BUY NOW PAY LATER MARKET BY CHANNEL

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. ONLINE

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.3. POS

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: BUY NOW PAY LATER MARKET BY APPLICATION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. RETAIL GOODS

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.3. MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.4. HEALTHCARE AND WELLNESS

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.5. AUTOMOTIVE

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.6. HOME IMPROVEMENT

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.7. OTHERS

5.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.8.

5.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.8.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: BUY NOW PAY LATER MARKET BY END USER

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. GENERATION

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

6.3. GENERATION Z MILLENNIALS

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

6.4. BABY BOOMERS

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: BUY NOW PAY LATER MARKET BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Key Executives

8.1.3. Company snapshot

8.1.4. Operating business segments

8.1.5. Product portfolio

8.1.6. Business performance

8.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. AFTERPAY

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Key Executives

8.2.3. Company snapshot

8.2.4. Operating business segments

8.2.5. Product portfolio

8.2.6. Business performance

8.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. KLARNA BANK AB

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Key Executives

8.3.3. Company snapshot

8.3.4. Operating business segments

8.3.5. Product portfolio

8.3.6. Business performance

8.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. LAYBUY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Key Executives

8.4.3. Company snapshot

8.4.4. Operating business segments

8.4.5. Product portfolio

8.4.6. Business performance

8.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Key Executives

8.5.3. Company snapshot

8.5.4. Operating business segments

8.5.5. Product portfolio

8.5.6. Business performance

8.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. PAYL8R

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Key Executives

8.6.3. Company snapshot

8.6.4. Operating business segments

8.6.5. Product portfolio

8.6.6. Business performance

8.6.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. PERPAY

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Key Executives

8.7.3. Company snapshot

8.7.4. Operating business segments

8.7.5. Product portfolio

8.7.6. Business performance

8.7.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.8. QUADPAY

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Key Executives

8.8.3. Company snapshot

8.8.4. Operating business segments

8.8.5. Product portfolio

8.8.6. Business performance

8.8.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. SEZZLE

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Key Executives

8.9.3. Company snapshot

8.9.4. Operating business segments

8.9.5. Product portfolio

8.9.6. Business performance

8.9.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.10. SPLITIT

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Key Executives

8.10.3. Company snapshot

8.10.4. Operating business segments

8.10.5. Product portfolio

8.10.6. Business performance

8.10.7. Key strategic moves and developments



