Insights on the Candidate Skills Assessment Global Market to 2030 - Featuring HireVue, iMocha and Kandio Among Others

Skill assessment tests allow organizations to assess and analyze employee skills, proficiencies, experiences, qualifications, and preferences for career development.

In addition, it allows organizations to identify key areas for career development, growth and performance improvement and provide employees with a view of their skills related to their job role. Furthermore, it helps employers check truthfulness of resumes of candidates. For instance, according to criteria pre-employment testing, up to 78% of resumes are misleading and up to 46% contain actual lies. Thus, by applying candidate skill assessments, employers can verify actual skill qualification of their candidates.



Rise in need for efficiency and transparency in hiring process and surge in adoption of pre-employment screening tests positively impacts growth of the market. In addition, increase in internet users boost growth of the market across the globe. However, factors such as lack of security standards and high cost limit growth of the market. On the contrary, technological advancements in pre-employment assessment services is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.



The global candidate skill assessment market is segmented into component, deployment model, product type, end user and region. Depending on component, the market is segregated into software and services. Depending on deployment model, it is fragmented into on-premise, and cloud. On the basis of product type, it is categorized into aptitude/psychometric test, personality test, coding tests, and others. Depending on end user, the market is segregated corporate, and education. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the candidate skill assessment market analysis are Athena Assessment Inc., Berke, Devskiller, eSkill, HackerRank, HireVue, iMocha, Kandio, Mercer Mettl Assessments, and The Predictive Index. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global candidate skill assessment market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global market is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping candidate skill assessments industry/market

3.3. Market dynamics

3.3.1.1. Rise in need for efficiency and transparency in hiring process

3.3.1.2. Surge in adoption of pre-employment screening test

3.3.1.3. Increase in in internet users

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. Lack of security standards

3.3.2.2. High cost

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Technological advancement in pre-employment assessment services

3.4. COVID-19 impact analysis on candidate skill assessments market

3.4.1. Impact on market size

3.4.2. Change in consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact due to COVID-19

3.4.3. Economic impact

3.4.4. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact in the industry

3.4.5. Opportunity analysis for candidate skill assessment service providers



CHAPTER 4: CANDIDATE SKILLS ASSESSMENT MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. Overview

4.2. Software

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Services

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3.3.1.1. Professional services

4.3.3.1.2. Managed Services



CHAPTER 5: CANDIDATE SKILLS ASSESSMENT MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

5.1. Overview

5.2. On-premise

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Cloud

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: CANDIDATE SKILLS ASSESSMENT MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Aptitude/ Psychometric Test

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Personality Test

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Coding Test

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: CANDIDATE SKILLS ASSESSMENT MARKET, BY END USER

7.1. Overview

7.2. Corporate

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Education

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: CANDIDATE SKILLS ASSESSMENT MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. Key players positioning analysis, 2020

9.2. Competitive dashboard

9.3. Top winning strategies



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Athena Assessment Inc

10.1.1. Company overview

10.1.2. Key executives

10.1.3. Company snapshot

10.1.4. Product portfolio

10.2. Berke

10.2.1. Company overview

10.2.2. Key Executives

10.2.3. Company snapshot

10.2.4. Product portfolio

10.3. Devskiller

10.3.1. Company overview

10.3.2. Key executive

10.3.3. Company snapshot

10.3.4. Product portfolio

10.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.4. eSkill

10.4.1. Company overview

10.4.2. Key executives

10.4.3. Company snapshot

10.4.4. Product portfolio

10.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.5. HackerRank

10.5.1. Company overview

10.5.2. Key Executives

10.5.3. Company snapshot

10.5.4. Product portfolio

10.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.6. HireVue

10.6.1. Company overview

10.6.2. Key executives

10.6.3. Company snapshot

10.6.4. Product portfolio

10.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.7. iMocha

10.7.1. Company overview

10.7.2. Key executive

10.7.3. Company snapshot

10.7.4. Product portfolio

10.7.1. Key strategic moves and developments

10.8. Kandio

10.8.1. Company overview

10.8.2. Key executives

10.8.3. Company snapshot

10.8.4. Product portfolio

10.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.9. Mercer Mettl Assessments

10.9.1. Company overview

10.9.2. Key Executives

10.9.3. Company snapshot

10.9.4. Operating business segments

10.9.5. Product portfolio

10.9.6. Business performance

10.9.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.10. The Predictive Index

10.10.1. Company overview

10.10.2. Key Executives

10.10.3. Company snapshot

10.10.4. Product portfolio

10.10.5. Key strategic moves and developments



