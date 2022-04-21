Insights on the Carbon Capture and Storage Global Market to 2029 - Featuring Cansolv Technologies, AkerSolutions and Chevron Among Others

DUBLIN, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Capture and Storage Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Application; By Capture Type; By Region, Segments & Forecast, 2022 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon capture and storage market size is expected to reach USD 15,286.4 million by 2029 according to this new study. The report gives a detailed insight into the current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Increasing government regulations on GHG emission along with rising awareness regarding climate change conditions among CO2 emitting industries is expected to boost the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing the use of sustainable resources such as wind and water along with the introduction of emission control machinery is expected to create opportunities for industry growth.



North America is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period due to increasing energy demand along with government initiatives to reduce CO2 emissions. Moreover, increasing investment towards technology storage development coupled with the presence of key industry players are expected to favor the trend in the coming years. Additionally, developed economies in this region are expected to increase the demand for the storage product over the forecast period.



Some of the key players operating in the global industry include Cansolv Technologies Inc, AkerSolutions, Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil, Dakota Gasification Company, Fluor, Halliburton, General Electric, HTC CO2 Systems Corp, Linde, Japan CCS Co., Ltd., Maersk Oil, NRG Energy, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Schlumberger Limited, Siemens AG, Statoil, Shell CANSOLV, and Sulzer.



These companies are investing in research & development and adopting strategies to increase their industry presence. For Instance, In November 2020, Baker Hughes has disclosed the acquisition of Compact Carbon Capture, a leading technological design company focusing on CO2 seizure technologies. Baker Hughes' global focus is on decarbonization by delivering CO2 reduction solutions for CO2-intensive sectors such as oil and gas.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Carbon Capture and Storage Market Insights

4.1. Carbon Capture and Storage Market - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Carbon Capture and Storage Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.6. Carbon Capture and Storage Industry trends

4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market, by Capture Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Carbon Capture and Storage, by Capture Type, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million, Volume - Million Metric Tons)

5.3. Pre-combustion

5.3.1. Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market, by Pre-combustion, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million, Volume - Million Metric Tons)

5.4. Industrial separation

5.4.1. Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market, by Industrial separation, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million, Volume - Million Metric Tons)

5.5. Oxyfuel-combustion

5.5.1. Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market, by Oxyfuel-combustion, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million, Volume - Million Metric Tons)

5.6. Post-combustion

5.6.1. Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market, by Post-combustion, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million, Volume - Million Metric Tons)



6. Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market, by Application

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market, by Application, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million, Volume - Million Metric Tons)

6.3. Enhanced Oil Recovery

6.3.1. Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market, by Enhanced Oil Recovery, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million, Volume - Million Metric Tons)

6.4. Industrial

6.4.1. Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market, by Industrial, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million, Volume - Million Metric Tons)

6.5. Agriculture

6.5.1. Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market, by Agriculture, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million, Volume - Million Metric Tons)

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market, by Others, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million, Volume - Million Metric Tons)



7. Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market, by Geography



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

8.1.1. Expansion

8.1.2. Acquisitions

8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



9. Company Profiles

9.1. AkerSolutions

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Recent Development

9.2. Cansolv Technologies Inc.

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.2.4. Recent Development

9.3. Chevron Corporation

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.4. Recent Development

9.4. Dakota Gasification Company

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Recent Development

9.5. Exxon Mobil

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Performance

9.5.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.4. Recent Development

9.6. Fluor

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financial Performance

9.6.3. Product Benchmarking

9.6.4. Recent Development

9.7. General Electric

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Financial Performance

9.7.3. Product Benchmarking

9.7.4. Recent Development

9.8. Halliburton

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Financial Performance

9.8.3. Product Benchmarking

9.8.4. Recent Development

9.9. HTC CO2 Systems Corp

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financial Performance

9.9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.9.4. Recent Development

9.10. Japan CCS Co., Ltd.

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Financial Performance

9.10.3. Product Benchmarking

9.10.4. Recent Development

9.11. Linde

9.11.1. Company Overview

9.11.2. Financial Performance

9.11.3. Product Benchmarking

9.11.4. Recent Development

9.12. Maersk Oil

9.12.1. Company Overview

9.12.2. Financial Performance

9.12.3. Product Benchmarking

9.12.4. Recent Development

9.13. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

9.13.1. Company Overview

9.13.2. Financial Performance

9.13.3. Product Benchmarking

9.13.4. Recent Development

9.14. NRG Energy

9.14.1. Company Overview

9.14.2. Financial Performance

9.14.3. Product Benchmarking

9.14.4. Recent Development

9.15. Schlumberger Limited

9.15.1. Company Overview

9.15.2. Financial Performance

9.15.3. Product Benchmarking

9.15.4. Recent Development

9.16. Shell CANSOLV

9.16.1. Company Overview

9.16.2. Financial Performance

9.16.3. Product Benchmarking

9.16.4. Recent Development

9.17. Siemens AG

9.17.1. Company Overview

9.17.2. Financial Performance

9.17.3. Product Benchmarking

9.17.4. Recent Development

9.18. Statoil

9.18.1. Company Overview

9.18.2. Financial Performance

9.18.3. Product Benchmarking

9.18.4. Recent Development

9.19. Sulzer

9.19.1. Company Overview

9.19.2. Financial Performance

9.19.3. Product Benchmarking

9.19.4. Recent Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4l3bru

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets