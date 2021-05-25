Insights on the Cassava Starch Global Market to 2026 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

DUBLIN, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cassava Starch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cassava starch market reached a production volume of 8.8 Million Tons in 2020. Cassava starch, or tapioca, is procured from cassava roots through the process of washing and pulping. It is rich in iron, folate, manganese, carbohydrates and calcium. In comparison with its alternatives, cassava is a relatively cheap raw material containing a high concentration of starch. Moreover, cassava starch offers numerous advantages such as neutral taste, high level of purity and excellent thickening characteristics. It also has a high paste clarity, freeze-thaw stability and paste viscosity. Owing to this, cassava starch finds applications in diverse industries like food, beverage, fuel, textile, sweeteners and paper. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global cassava starch market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Being a rich source of carbohydrates, cassava starch is used as a major ingredient in a number of food products. The global food industry is currently growing at a rapid pace due to urbanization, expanding working population and rising household incomes, especially in the emerging nations like India and China. This is has led to an increase in the demand for ready-to-eat food products which has stimulated the growth of the cassava starch industry.



Earlier, the usage of cassava starch was largely confined to food applications, however, owing to its easy availability, it is also being utilized for non-food applications like manufacturing pharmaceuticals, adhesives, papers, etc. Growth in these end-use industries is providing a thrust to the market growth.



In the textile industry, cassava starch is used for sizing, finishing and printing due to its flexibility, resistance to abrasion and the ability to form a bond with the fiber. In finishing, cassava starch is utilized to cover blemishes or defects and provide a finishing look to the end product. Increasing westernization is fueling the growth of the textile industry, in turn, boosting the cassava starch market.



The growing health consciousness along with the rising cases of diabetes have stimulated the demand for artificial sweeteners across the globe. The increasing demand for these sweeteners is expected to drive the cassava starch market in the coming years.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the cassava starch industry is fragmented in nature due to the presence of numerous small and large players.

Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

This report provides a deep insight into the global cassava starch industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a cassava starch manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the cassava starch industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global cassava starch market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global cassava starch market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cassva starch market?

What are the key end-use segments in the global cassava starch market?

What are the price trends of cassava starch?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global cassava starch market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global cassava starch market?

What is the structure of the global cassava starch industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global cassava starch market?

What are the profit margins in the global cassava starch market?

What are the key requirements for setting up a cassava starch manufacturing plant?

How is cassava starch manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a cassava starch manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a cassava starch manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a cassava starch manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a cassava starch manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for cassava starch?

What are the transportation requirements for cassava starch?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a cassava starch manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a cassava starch manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a cassava starch manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a cassava starch manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a cassava starch manufacturing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a cassava starch manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cassava Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.5 Market Forecast



6 Global Starch Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Market Breakup by Region

6.4 Market Breakup by Feedstock

6.4.1 Corn

6.4.2 Wheat

6.4.3 Cassava

6.4.4 Others

6.5 Market Breakup by End-Use

6.6 Market Forecast



7 Global Cassava Starch Industry

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Performance

7.2.1 Volume Trends

7.2.2 Value Trends

7.3 Price Trends

7.4 Impact of COVID-19

7.5 Market Breakup by Region

7.6 Market Breakup by End-Use

7.7 Market Forecast

7.8 SWOT Analysis

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Strengths

7.8.3 Weaknesses

7.8.4 Opportunities

7.8.5 Threats

7.9 Value Chain Analysis

7.9.1 Raw Material Suppliers

7.9.2 Processors

7.9.3 Distributors

7.9.4 Exporters

7.9.5 End-Users

7.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7.10.1 Overview

7.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

7.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

7.10.4 Degree of Competition

7.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

7.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

7.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



8 Performance of Key Regions

8.1 Production

8.1.1 Asia

8.1.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.1.2 Market Forecast

8.1.2 Africa

8.1.2.1 Market Trends

8.1.2.2 Market Forecast

8.1.3 Latin America

8.1.3.1 Market Trends

8.1.3.2 Market Forecast

8.1.4 Others

8.1.4.1 Market Trends

8.1.4.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Consumption

8.2.1 China

8.2.1.1 Market Trends

8.2.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2.2 Indonesia

8.2.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2.2 Market Forecast

8.2.3 Malaysia

8.2.3.1 Market Trends

8.2.3.2 Market Forecast

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.4.1 Market Trends

8.2.4.2 Market Forecast

8.2.5 Philippines

8.2.5.1 Market Trends

8.2.5.2 Market Forecast

8.2.6 Others

8.2.6.1 Market Trends

8.2.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market by End-Use

9.1 Sweeteners

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 MSG/Lysine

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Food Industries

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Paper Industries

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Modified Starch

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Sago Pearl

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Textile

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast

9.8 Others

9.8.1 Market Trends

9.8.2 Market Forecast



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Cassava Starch Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

12.3 Plant Machinery

12.4 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

12.5 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

12.6 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

12.7 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

12.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

12.9 Other Capital Investments



13 Loans and Financial Assistance



14 Project Economics

14.1 Capital Cost of the Project

14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

14.4 Taxation and Depreciation

14.5 Income Projections

14.6 Expenditure Projections

14.7 Financial Analysis

14.8 Profit Analysis



15 Key Player Profiles

15.1 TCS Tapioca

15.2 Eiamehang Tapioca

15.3 Sunrise International

15.4 PT Buda Starch & Sweetener

15.5 SPAC Tapioca

