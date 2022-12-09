Insights on the Cell Therapy Global Market to 2027 - by Cell Type, Therapy Type, Therapeutic Area, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Therapy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cell therapy market size reached US$ 9.17 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 27.05 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.76% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Cell therapy (CT) is the transplantation of human cells to replace or repair damaged tissues and cells. It comprises hematopoietic stem cells (HSC), skeletal muscle and mesenchymal stem cells, lymphocytes, and dendritic and pancreatic islet cells. It improves the immune system of the body to fight cancer cells.

Apart from this, cell therapy assists in treating various conditions, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases, urinary problems, damaged cartilage in joints, spinal cord injuries, a weakened immune system, and neurological disorders. At present, it is used to manufacture regenerative medicines for developing and applying new treatments to heal tissues and organs and restore functions lost due to aging, disease, and damage.



Cell Therapy Market Trends:



At present, there is a rise in the prevalence of various diseases, such as cancer and cardiac abnormalities, across the globe. This, along with the growing number of clinical studies for cell-based therapies, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, governing agencies of several countries are promoting clinical trials around the world, which is contributing to the growth of the market.

In addition, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce skin rejuvenation and tendon regeneration therapies. They are also focusing on developing direct cell reprogramming to replace lost neuronal tissues due to neurodegeneration or neurotrauma.

Moreover, there is an increase in the development of advanced genomic therapy techniques to treat various diseases, such as cystic fibrosis, heart disease, diabetes, hemophilia, and acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS). This, coupled with the burgeoning healthcare industry, is propelling the growth of the market.

Apart from this, the rising demand for regenerative medicines to replace tissue or organs damaged by diseases, traumas, or congenital issues is bolstering the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AlloSource, Anterogen Co. Ltd., Cells for Cells, Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l., JCR Pharmaceuticals, Kolon TissueGene Inc., MEDIPOST, Mesoblast Limited, NuVasive, Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc., Stempeutics Research Pvt. Ltd and Vericel Corporation.



