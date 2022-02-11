Insights on the Ceramic Tiles Global Market to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ceramic Tiles Market report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ceramic tiles market was valued at $343.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $633.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Ceramic tile is manufactured from natural clay, sand and water. These materials are mixed and molded into square or rectangular tiles and baked to eliminate the majority of the moisture. Ceramic tiles are available in many varieties and are used in a variety of locations across the structure and homes. These tiles are ideal for use on walls, floors, counter-tops, and other surfaces because of their greater absorption rate. Ceramic tile is coated with a unique finish that seals and protects it while also increasing its longevity. Ceramic tiles come in a wide range of colors, patterns, styles, and sizes.



The market is primarily driven by an increase in demand for residential and commercial infrastructure improvements. Furthermore, government measures to assist the tile sector continue to fuel the expansion of the ceramic tile industry. Similarly, increased demand for residential construction propels the industry forward. Low replacement rate of tiles, on the other hand, has a direct impact on the market growth. Furthermore, the expansion of the market is projected to be aided by increased innovation in tile production and printing machinery.



Various key players are strengthening their market position and improving their product portfolio with latest design of ceramic tile. For instance, in July 2020, Crossville, Inc. has launched new Swatches ceramic wall tile series. This unique product is attractive for its extensive options for creating custom wall designs. The colors can be mixed and matched to create attractive and exciting patterns or placed monochromatically for better looks. Hence, this strategic move in business is projected to increase the demand for ceramic tiles and hence offer lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period.



The ceramic tiles market is segmented on the basis of type, application, construction type, end user, and region. By type, it is divided into glazed tiles and unglazed tiles. By application, it is bifurcated into floor tiles and wall tiles. By construction type, it is categorized into new construction and renovation & replacement. By end user, it is classified into residential and non-residential. Region wise, the market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Market player positioning, 2020

3.4. Porter's five forces analysis

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in urbanization & industrialization in developing countries

3.5.1.2. Increase in spending on home remodeling

3.5.1.3. Recovery in the construction sector

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Volatile raw material prices

3.5.2.2. Popularity of natural stones for flooring

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Implementation of advanced digital printing

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



CHAPTER 4: CERAMIC TILES MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2. Glazed

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3. Unglazed

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 5: CERAMIC TILES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.2. Floor Tiles

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3. Wall Tiles

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 6: CERAMIC TILES MARKET, BY CONSTRUCTION TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by construction type

6.2. New Construction

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3. Renovation and Replacement

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 7: CERAMIC TILES MARKET, BY END USER

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast, by end user industry

7.2. Residential

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

7.3. Non-residential

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 8: CERAMIC TILES MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILE

9.1. CERAMICA CARMELO FIOR

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key executive

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Product portfolio

9.2. CERAMICA SALONI

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key executive

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.3. CHINA CERAMIC CO., LTD.

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Key executive

9.3.3. Company snapshot

9.3.4. Operating business segments

9.3.5. Product portfolio

9.3.6. Business performance

9.4. CROSSVILLE INC.

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Key executive

9.4.3. Company snapshot

9.4.4. Product portfolio

9.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.5. KAJARIA CERAMICS LIMITED

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Key executive

9.5.3. Company snapshot

9.5.4. Operating business segments

9.5.5. Product portfolio

9.5.6. R&D expenditure

9.5.7. Business performance

9.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.6. LAMOSA GROUP

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key executive

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Operating business segments

9.6.5. Product portfolio

9.6.6. Business performance

9.7. MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key executive

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Operating business segments

9.7.5. Product portfolio

9.7.6. Business performance

9.8. R. A. K. CERAMICS

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Key executive

9.8.3. Company snapshot

9.8.4. Operating business segments

9.8.5. Product portfolio

9.8.6. Business performance

9.8.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. SIAM CEMENT GROUP

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Key executive

9.9.3. Company snapshot

9.9.4. Operating business segments

9.9.5. Product portfolio

9.9.6. R&D expenditure

9.9.7. Business performance

9.10. STN CERAMICA

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Key executive

9.10.3. Company snapshot

9.10.4. Product portfolio

