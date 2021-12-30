Insights on the Chemical Distribution Global Market to 2027 - Demand for Reachable Supply Chain Networks Among Consumers is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Chemical Distribution Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Product, Commodity Chemicals By End User, By Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Chemical Distribution Market was valued at USD 252.1 billion in 2020 which is expected reach 365.21 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 5.3% from 2020-2027.

Chemical Distribution is defined as the transport & storage of bulk and packaged chemicals. These are often distributed through containers, pipelines, barrels and sacks. Chemical industry produces various chemicals such as raw materials for industrial sectors, which incorporates oil & petroleum, cosmetics, textile, food, paint, building construction and agriculture. The portfolio of distributors across the globe includes a variety of specialty & commodity chemicals.

Market Drivers

Growing consumption of chemicals across end-use industries including, construction, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and resins along with high complexity in reaching the customers is likely to boost the global chemical distribution market over the forecast period. Also, growing demand for reachable supply chain network among consumers has propelled the global chemical distribution market.



The chemical industry producers & supplies essential raw materials for companies in the industrial & manufacturing sectors. These feedstocks are distributed to the end users by 3rd party distributors / sold directly by manufacturers. Distribution of specialty chemicals and commodity by 3rd parties is expected to witness significant growth than the sale of products directly to end users due to the outsourcing of value-added services, such as logistics, blending, packaging, waste removal, inventory management & imparting technical training.



Market Restraints

The dependence of manufacturers on distributors for safe delivery of loose & non-bulk chemical materials & handling various logistics requirements including custom amalgamation &repackaging is a major restraining factor is expected to hamper the growth of global chemical distribution market during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation

The Global Chemical Distribution Market is segmented into product such as Specialty Chemicals (CASE, Agrochemicals, Electronic, Construction, Specialty Polymers & Resins, and Others), Commodity Chemicals (Plastic & Polymers, Synthetic Rubber, Explosives, Petrochemicals, and Others). Further, market is segmented into End-Use such as Automotive, Construction, Electronics, Oil & Gas, Petroleum, Infrastructure, Pharmaceuticals, and Others.



Regional Analysis

The Global Chemical Distribution Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



The North America region dominated the global chemical distribution market. North American chemical industry is one of the most consolidated markets with the top distributors such as Brenntag, Univar, and IMCD collectively holding around 30%-40% market share in 2020. However, the chemical distribution market is expected to witness accelerated capital investment by international chemical producers due to continued labor market upgrading, easy availability of credit, and access to abundant feedstock.



Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Univar Inc., Helm AG, Brenntag AG, ICC Chemicals Inc., Nexeo Solution Holding LLC, Omya AG, Azelis Holding S.A., Jebsen & Jessen Offshore Pvt. Ltd., TER Group, etc.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Chemical Distribution Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2020 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Chemical Distribution Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global Chemical Distribution Market, By Product

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product

5.2 Global Chemical Distribution Market Share Analysis, By Product

5.3 Global Chemical Distribution Market Size and Forecast, By Product

5.3.1 Specialty Chemicals

5.3.1.1. CASE

5.3.1.2. Agrochemicals

5.3.1.3. Electronic

5.3.1.4. Construction

5.3.1.5. Specialty Polymers & Resins

5.3.1.6. Others

5.3.2 Commodity Chemicals

5.3.2.1. Plastic & Polymers

5.3.2.2. Synthetic Rubber

5.3.2.3. Explosives

5.3.2.3. Petrochemicals

5.3.2.4. Others



6 Global Chemical Distribution Market, By End User

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End User

6.2 Global Chemical Distribution Market Share Analysis, By End User

6.3 Global Chemical Distribution Market Size and Forecast, By End User

6.3.1 Automotive

6.3.2 Construction

6.3.3 Electronics

6.3.4. Oil & Gas

6.3.5. Petroleum

6.3.6. Infrastructure

6.3.7. Pharmaceuticals

6.3.8. Others



7 Global Chemical Distribution Market, By Region

7.1 Global Chemical Distribution Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.2 Global Chemical Distribution Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.3 Global Chemical Distribution Market Size and Forecast, By Region



8 North America Chemical Distribution Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America Chemical Distribution Market Share Analysis, By Product

8.3 North America Chemical Distribution Market Size and Forecast, By End User

8.4 North America Chemical Distribution Market Size and Forecast, By Country

8.4.1 U.S.

8.4.2 Canada

8.4.3 Mexico



9 Europe Chemical Distribution Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Europe Chemical Distribution Market Share Analysis, By Product

9.3 Europe Chemical Distribution Market Size and Forecast, By End User

9.4 Europe Chemical Distribution Market Size and Forecast, By Country

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 UK

9.4.4. Rest of Europe



10 Asia Pacific Chemical Distribution Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific Chemical Distribution Market Share Analysis, By Product

10.3 Asia Pacific Chemical Distribution Market Size and Forecast, By End User

10.4 Asia Pacific Chemical Distribution Market Size and Forecast, By Country

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific



11 Latin America Chemical Distribution Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Latin America Chemical Distribution Market Share Analysis, By Product

11.3 Latin America Chemical Distribution Market Size and Forecast, By End User

11.4 Latin America Chemical Distribution Market Size and Forecast, By Country

11.4.1. Brazil

11.4.2. Rest of Latin America



12 Middle East Chemical Distribution Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Middle East Chemical Distribution Market Share Analysis, By Product

12.3 Middle East Chemical Distribution Market Size and Forecast, By End User

12.4 Middle East Chemical Distribution Market Size and Forecast, By Country

12.4.1. Saudi Arabia

12.4.2. UAE

12.4.3. Egypt

12.4.4. Kuwait

12.4.5. South Africa



13 Competitive Analysis

13.1 Competition Dashboard

13.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

13.3 Key Development Strategies



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Univar Inc

14.1.1 Overview

14.1.2 Offerings

14.1.3 Key Financials

14.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.1.5 Key Market Developments

14.1.6 Key Strategies

14.2 Helm AG

14.2.1 Overview

14.2.2 Offerings

14.2.3 Key Financials

14.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.2.5 Key Market Developments

14.2.6 Key Strategies

14.3 Brenntag AG

14.3.1 Overview

14.3.2 Offerings

14.3.3 Key Financials

14.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.3.5 Key Market Developments

14.3.6 Key Strategies

14.4 ICC Chemicals Inc

14.4.1 Overview

14.4.2 Offerings

14.4.3 Key Financials

14.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.4.5 Key Market Developments

14.4.6 Key Strategies

14.5 Nexeo Solution Holding LLC

14.5.1 Overview

14.5.2 Offerings

14.5.3 Key Financials

14.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.5.5 Key Market Developments

14.5.6 Key Strategies

14.6 Omya AG

14.6.1 Overview

14.6.2 Offerings

14.6.3 Key Financials

14.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.6.5 Key Market Developments

14.6.6 Key Strategies

14.7 Azelis Holding S.A.

14.7.1 Overview

14.7.2 Offerings

14.7.3 Key Financials

14.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.7.5 Key Market Developments

14.7.6 Key Strategies

14.8 Jebsen & Jessen Offshore Pvt. Ltd

14.8.1 Overview

14.8.2 Offerings

14.8.3 Key Financials

14.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.8.5 Key Market Developments

14.8.6 Key Strategies

14.9 TER Group

14.9.1 Overview

14.9.2 Offerings

14.9.3 Key Financials

14.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.9.5 Key Market Developments

14.9.6 Key Strategies



