Insights on the Chemicals Market in Q2 2020 - Featuring BASF, LyondellBasell & Huntsman Among Others

Given the current low oil price environment, leading global chemical companies saw a sharp drop in their Q2 2020 sales and weak demand from the auto and construction sectors.

The Q2 2020 Chemical Quarterly Executive Briefing Report covers the financial performance of eight leading global chemical companies, and the various measures they have implemented to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on their business.

The Report Also Provides:

Macroeconomic trends

Major trends in the chemical industry

An analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on major global chemical markets and end industries

Chemical Companies Covered in This Report Include:

BASF

DOW

DuPont

LyondellBasell

Celanese

Eastman Chemical

Huntsman

Westlake Chemical

Who Should Buy This Report, and Why:

Top management of chemical businesses, and heads of business units: Benchmark your company against your peers in the industry

Vendors supplying into the chemical industry: Establish how leading companies in the industry are performing amidst the pandemic

Private equity firms, strategy consulting firms: Insights into the performance of the sector, and leading businesses in the industry

Countries Covered:

China

France

Germany

Italy

Japan

Spain

UK

USA

Key Topics Covered:



1. Macroeconomic Trends

Quarterly real GDP growth trend across key countries

Monthly change in PMI in key manufacturing countries

Monthly chemical production growth in the top-5 producing markets

2. Global Competitor Performance (Q220)

Sales growth of eight large chemical companies and associated reasons

Regional sales performance

Changes in EBITDA margins

Covid-19 driven cost-reduction measures

3. Headwinds & Tailwinds

Weekly crude oil price trends

Monthly automotive sales volume growth in China , Europe , US

, , US Monthly retail sales growth of automotive fuels in Europe , US

, US Monthly growth in the US vehicle miles travelled and gasoline retail prices

Monthly growth in construction activities in the US, UK and China

Monthly production of durable/industrial goods in Europe , US

, US Monthly growth in F&B and non-food sales in the US and Europe

4. Management Outlook

Guidance and expectations for the year ahead

5. Raw Data in an Excel Spreadsheet

