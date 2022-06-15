Insights on the Clinical Trial Management Global Market to 2030 - Players Include Medideta Solution, Mednet Solution and Oracle

DUBLIN, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Trial Management Market by Type, Delivery Mode, Component, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021--2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical trial management market was valued at $969.4 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $ 2,810.5 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2030.



Clinical trials are usually conducted to test efficacy and safety of any new product ranging from drugs to medical devices. Clinical trial management (CTM) systems utilize different models of simulation and regression to store and interpret vast amount of unstructured data generated during different clinical trials.

These systems help maintain and manage clinical trials conducted by different pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations. In addition, these systems make it easier to track and monitor participants involved in the trial, site selection, identify & enroll different subjects, and analyze vast amount of data. Analysis of such data helps in deciding safety parameters of products undergoing clinical trial.



Growth of the global clinical trial management market is majorly driven by large demand for novel therapeutic drugs and medical devices drive growth of the market. Moreover, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in trend of outsourcing of clinical trials, and increase in awareness regarding benefits of using CTM fuels growth of the clinical trial management market. However, high cost associated with CTM and dearth of skilled professionals hamper the market growth.



The global clinical trial management market is segmented on the basis of type, delivery mode, component, and end user, and region. By Type, the market is categorized into enterprise-based and site-based. On the basis of component, it is divided into software and service. By end user, it is divided into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, clinical research organizations, and healthcare providers. Region wise, the clinical trial management market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players operating in the global clinical trial management market include Advarra, Inc., Clario, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, IBM Corporation, Medideta Solution Inc., Mednet Solution Inc., Oracle Corporation, PAREXEL International Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Veeva System Inc. Other prominent players in the value chain include Arisglobal, eClinForce Inc., DZS Software Solutions, DSG, Inc., Guger Technologies Inc., ICON, Plc., ChemWare Inc., and iWeb Technologies Limited.



Key Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global clinical trial management market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets

It offers market analysis from 2021 to 2030, which is expected to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities in the market

A comprehensive analysis on region assists to understand the regional market and facilitate the strategic business planning and determine prevailing opportunities

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global clinical trial management market

