Insights on the Communication, Navigation & Surveillance Systems Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Garmin, GE Aviation and Honeywell International Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Communication, Navigation & Surveillance Systems Market Research Report , by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Communication, Navigation & Surveillance Systems Market size was estimated at USD 6,009.57 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 6,482.52 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 8.20% to reach USD 9,647.39 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Communication, Navigation & Surveillance Systems Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Communication, Navigation & Surveillance Systems Market, including Cobham Aerospace Communications, Depicon, Elbit Systems Ltd., Estonian Air Navigation Services, European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation, Garmin Ltd., GE Aviation, Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., McMurdo Group, MOOG, Inc., Nokia Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Raytheon Company, Safran S.A., SAGEM, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Thales Group, The Boeing Company, TransDigm Group, and United Technologies Corporation.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Communication, Navigation & Surveillance Systems Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Communication, Navigation & Surveillance Systems Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Communication, Navigation & Surveillance Systems Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Communication, Navigation & Surveillance Systems Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Communication, Navigation & Surveillance Systems Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Communication, Navigation & Surveillance Systems Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Communication, Navigation & Surveillance Systems Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increase in number of passenger traffic

5.1.1.2. Need of modernized of air traffic management infrastructure

5.1.1.3. Rise in investments and airspace coordination

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High cost associated with CNS systems

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Evolution of satellite based CNS systems

5.1.3.2. Proliferation of airport construction and renovation activities

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Rise in the cyber threats

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Americas Communication, Navigation & Surveillance Systems Market

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Argentina

6.3. Brazil

6.4. Canada

6.5. Mexico

6.6. United States



7. Asia-Pacific Communication, Navigation & Surveillance Systems Market

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Australia

7.3. China

7.4. India

7.5. Indonesia

7.6. Japan

7.7. Malaysia

7.8. Philippines

7.9. Singapore

7.10. South Korea

7.11. Thailand



8. Europe, Middle East & Africa Communication, Navigation & Surveillance Systems Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. France

8.3. Germany

8.4. Italy

8.5. Netherlands

8.6. Qatar

8.7. Russia

8.8. Saudi Arabia

8.9. South Africa

8.10. Spain

8.11. United Arab Emirates

8.12. United Kingdom



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

9.1.1. Quadrants

9.1.2. Business Strategy

9.1.3. Product Satisfaction

9.2. Market Ranking Analysis

9.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

9.4. Competitive Scenario

9.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

9.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

9.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

9.4.4. Investment & Funding

9.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



10. Company Usability Profiles

10.1. Cobham Aerospace Communications

10.2. Depicon

10.3. Elbit Systems Ltd.

10.4. Estonian Air Navigation Services

10.5. European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation

10.6. Garmin Ltd.

10.7. GE Aviation

10.8. Honeywell International Inc.

10.9. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

10.10. McMurdo Group

10.11. MOOG, Inc.

10.12. Nokia Corporation

10.13. Northrop Grumman Corporation

10.14. Panasonic Avionics Corporation

10.15. Raytheon Company

10.16. Safran S.A.

10.17. SAGEM

10.18. Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

10.19. Thales Group

10.20. The Boeing Company

10.21. TransDigm Group

10.22. United Technologies Corporation



11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qg9que

