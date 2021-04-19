Insights on the Composite Doors & Windows Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Dortek, Ecoste and Nationwide Windows Among Others

DUBLIN, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Composite Doors & Windows - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Composite Doors & Windows estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027.

Fiber Reinforced Plastics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$967.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wood Plastic Composites segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $315.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR



The Composite Doors & Windows market in the U.S. is estimated at US$315.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$264 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured):

Andersen Corporation

Bellagreen Pvt. Ltd.

Chem-Pruf

Curries, Assa Abloy Group

Dortek

Ecoste

Fiber Tech Composite Pvt.Ltd.

Fiberline Composites

Fiberrxel

Nationwide Windows Ltd.

Pella Corporation

Ravalsons

Special-Lite, Inc.

Vello Nordic as

Wood Plastic Composite Technologies, Hardy Smith Group

Worthing Windows

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 48

