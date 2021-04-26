Insights on the Compounding Pharmacies Global Market to 2028 - by Product, Therapeutic Area and Geography

DUBLIN, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Compounding Pharmacies Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Oral Medications, Topical Medications, Suppositories, Others); Therapeutic Area (Pain Medications, Hormone Replacement Therapies, Dermatological Applications, Others) and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The compounding pharmacies market was valued at US$ 9,442.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 14,995.1 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.



Drug shortage crisis across the world, benefits associated with compounded medications, and increasing adoption of customized medicine (Personalized medicine) are among the major factors fueling the market growth. Moreover, growing demand for compounding pharmacy during COVID-19 are expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period. However, product recalls and stringent regulatory requirements hinder the growth of the compounding pharmacies market.



The global compounding pharmacies market is segmented on the basis of product and therapeutic area. Based on product, the market is segmented into oral medications, topical medications, suppositories, and others. The oral medications segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. The growth can be attributed to factors such as it is easy to consume and they come in different forms like solid tablets, capsules, chewable tablets, or lozenges that are easy to be swallowed whole or sucked or as drinkable liquids such as syrups, drops or solutions. Further, the compounding pharmacies market for topical medications segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2021-2028. Based on therapeutic area, the compounding pharmacies market is segmented into pain medications, hormone replacement therapies, dermatological applications, and others. The pain medications segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the National Health Service (NHS) are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the compounding pharmacies market.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the compounding pharmacies market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global compounding pharmacies market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market - By Product

1.3.2 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market - By Therapeutic Area

1.3.3 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market- By Geography



2. Compounding Pharmacies Market- Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Compounding Pharmacies Market- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Compounding Pharmacies Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Drug Shortage Crisis Across the World

5.1.2 Benefits of Compounded Medications

5.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Customized Medicine (Personalized Medicine)

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Product Recalls and Stringent Regulatory Requirements

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Demand for Compounding Pharmacy During COVID-19

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing Outsourcing Facilities for Manufacturing and Sales of Products

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Compounding Pharmacies Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Compounding Pharmacies Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Compounding Pharmacies Market Revenue Share, by Product (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Oral Medications

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Oral Medications: Compounding Pharmacies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Topical Medications

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Topical Medications: Compounding Pharmacies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Suppositories

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Suppositories: Compounding Pharmacies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Others: Compounding Pharmacies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Compounding Pharmacies Market - By Therapeutic Area

8.1 Overview

8.2 Compounding Pharmacies Market, by Therapeutic Area, 2020 and 2028 (%)

8.3 Pain Medications

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Pain Medications: Compounding Pharmacies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Hormone Replacement Therapies

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Hormone Replacement Therapies: Compounding Pharmacies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Dermatological Applications

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Dermatological Applications: Compounding Pharmacies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Others: Compounding Pharmacies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Compounding Pharmacies Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis

9.1 North America Compounding Pharmacies Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028

9.2 Europe Compounding Pharmacies Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028

9.3 Asia Pacific: Compounding Pharmacies Market

9.4 East & Africa: Compounding Pharmacies Market

9.5 South and Central America Compounding Pharmacies Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028



10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Compounding Pharmacies Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Rest of The World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Compounding Pharmacies Market- Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

11.3 Organic Developments

11.3.1 Overview

11.4 Inorganic Developments

11.4.1 Overview



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Fagron, Inc.

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Triangle Compounding Pharmacy

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 B.Braun Melsungen AG

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 PharMEDium Healthcare Holdings, Inc.

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Fresenius Kabi AG

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Avella specialty pharmacy

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Vertisis Custom Pharmacy

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 US Compounding Inc.

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Belle Sante Diagnostic & Therapeutic Institute Pvt. Ltd.

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Elixir Compounding Pharmacy

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Glossary of Terms



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aszr6e



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

