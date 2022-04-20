Insights on the Compressor Rental Global Market to 2026 - by Technology Type, Compressor Type, End-use Industry and Region

DUBLIN, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Compressor Rental Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global compressor rental market reached a value of US$ 3.06 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A compressor is a compact and noise-free device used to increase the pressure of a gas by decreasing its volume. It finds applications in the various sectors including mining, construction, power, manufacturing, chemical and oil and gas. In recent years, compressor rental services have emerged as a preferred option among end users as compared to installing the new devices, as compressor rental provides the advantage of saving capital expenses while keeping production operations smooth and consistent.

The increasing application of compressors in piling, blasting, concrete spraying, and operating pneumatic tools in the construction sector represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the rising mining activities on account of the escalating demand for precious metals, such as gold, silver and platinum, is spurring the growth of the market. Furthermore, the leading players are introducing advanced energy efficient compressors with variable speed drives, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

The increasing demand of customized compressor rental solutions across construction, healthcare and oil & gas industries is also augmenting the market growth as these systems reduce additional repair costs resulting from system breakdowns and thus are cost-efficient. Besides this, as these compressors are also used in the air filtration systems, emergency mattresses, service carts and wheelchairs inside the hospitals, the demand for rental services is anticipated to escalate in the healthcare sector in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Acme Fabcon India Private Limited, Aggreko Plc, Ar Brasil Compressores Ltda, Ashtead Group Plc, Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., Herc Rentals Inc., Ingersoll-Rand US Trane Holdings Corporation (Trane Technologies Plc), Ramirent Finland Oy (Loxam) and United Rentals Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global compressor rental market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global compressor rental market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the compressor type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global compressor rental market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

