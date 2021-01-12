Insights on the Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Electronix Services, iCracked and Mendtronix Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global consumer electronics repair and maintenance market.



This report focuses on consumer electronics repair and maintenance market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the consumer electronics repair and maintenance market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



The global consumer electronics repair and maintenance market is expected to increase from $16.34 billion in 2019 to $16.52 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.11%. The low growth rate is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $20.52 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 7.5%.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider consumer electronics repair and maintenance market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The consumer electronics repair and maintenance market section of the report gives context. It compares the consumer electronics repair and maintenance market with other segments of the consumer electronics repair and maintenance market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, consumer electronics repair and maintenance indicators comparison.

The consumer electronics repair and maintenance market consists of sales of consumer electronics repair and maintenance services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in repairing and maintaining consumer electronics such as televisions, stereos, speakers, video recorders, CD and DVD players, radios, and cameras, without retailing new consumer electronics. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



North America was the largest region in the consumer electronics repair and maintenance market in 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the consumer electronics repair and maintenance industry as governments across the globe have imposed lockdowns and put restrictions on non-essential services to prevent the spread of the virus. Repair and maintenance services hugely depend on labor and the availability of labor during this pandemic is a big challenge. The repair industry across countries such as US, the UK, Germany, Italy, the Middle East and India have also witnessed an increase in labor cost due to labor shortages in the lockdown. The repairing industry, in general, fixes around 25 million electronic appliances in a month, but due to lockdown and social distancing norms, the products are expected to pile up for repair. Besides, the supply chain disruptions in various countries have made it difficult to find spare components for mobile and other electronic appliances making consumers wait longer for availing services.



The consumer electronics repair and maintenance market covered in this report is segmented by type into consumer electronics; home appliances; medical equipment; industrial equipment. It is also segmented by service type into in-warranty; out of warranty and by end-user into industrial/commercial; residential.



An increase in equipment failure rates and cost benefits of repairing old equipment rather than disposing of them are expected to drive the consumer electronics repair and maintenance market. The branded and non-branded low-cost products regularly flood the market and need repair in some time as they are made with poor quality material or due to regular maintenance. However, research suggests that companies are now taking a different approach, which is building products that could be easily repaired for use as fixing an issue in a gadget is always a cost-effective solution than buying a new one, thereby enhancing the trust of the customer. Customers tend to buy and refer the products of the company that offers repair manual, spare parts and provide assistance and guidance on fixing the product. Apple has begun assembling the older iPhone in India. Companies like iFixit and Repair Cafe are bringing people together to work for repairing devices. The European Commission is all set to discuss eco-design regulation for smartphones from 2021, including access to spare parts and repair information.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market Characteristics



3. Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market Size and Growth

3.1. Global Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers of the Market

3.1.2. Restraints on the Market

3.2. Global Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers of the Market

3.2.2. Restraints on the Market



4. Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market, Segmentation by Type

4.2. Global Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market, Segmentation by Service Type

4.3. Global Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market, Segmentation by End User



5. Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market Regional and Country Analysis

5.1. Global Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market



7. China Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market



8. India Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market



9. Japan Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market



10. Australia Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market



11. Indonesia Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market



12. South Korea Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market



13. Western Europe Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market



14. UK Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market



15. Germany Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market



16. France Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market



17. Eastern Europe Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market



18. Russia Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market



19. North America Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market



20. USA Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market



21. South America Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market



22. Brazil Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market



23. Middle East Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market



24. Africa Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market



25. Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

25.1. Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market Company Profiles

25.2.1. Encompass Supply Chain Solutions Inc

25.2.1.1. Overview

25.2.1.2. Products and Services

25.2.1.3. Strategy

25.2.1.4. Financial Performance

25.2.2. Electronix Services

25.2.2.1. Overview

25.2.2.2. Products and Services

25.2.2.3. Strategy

25.2.2.4. Financial Performance

25.2.3. iCracked Inc

25.2.3.1. Overview

25.2.3.2. Products and Services

25.2.3.3. Strategy

25.2.3.4. Financial Performance

25.2.4. Mendtronix Inc

25.2.4.1. Overview

25.2.4.2. Products and Services

25.2.4.3. Strategy

25.2.4.4. Financial Performance

25.2.5. Moduslink Global Solutions

25.2.5.1. Overview

25.2.5.2. Products and Services

25.2.5.3. Strategy

25.2.5.4. Financial Performance



26. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market



27. Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market Trends and Strategies



28. Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix

29.1. Abbreviations

29.2. Currencies

29.3. Research Inquiries

29.4. About the Publisher

29.5. Copyright and Disclaimer



