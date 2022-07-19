Insights on the Contact Center Analytics Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Avaya Holdings, Genpact, NICE and 8x8 Among Others

DUBLIN, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Contact Center Analytics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Application, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Contact Center Analytics Market size is expected to reach $3.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 11.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

The analysis of common contact center metrics to determine trends, causes, impacts, and outcomes are known as contact center analytics. Speech and text analytics, predictive analytics, customer analytics, and performance analytics are all part of it. The process of gathering and assessing customer data to uncover important insights about the service organization's performance is known as call center analytics. Customer satisfaction (CSAT), customer retention, revenue, customer effort score, and SLA performance are all factors that are considered in contact center analytics.



The gathering, measurement, as well as reporting of performance indicators within a contact center, is referred as call center analytics. It keeps track of inbound and outbound call data as well as agent performance. Handle time, customer satisfaction, call volume, and hold time are examples of common analytics. Call center analytics, on the other hand, is about much more than call times. It takes into account the human element to affect how calls are managed, as well as the overall customer experience.



Call center supervisors may usually get this information using specialist analytics tools. However, supervisors and team leaders frequently have access to call center data. Agents in more contemporary contact centers are given this real-time data so they can keep track of escalating call volumes. Call data, on the other hand, can help a user to create an excellent customer experience, increase brand loyalty, and enhance overall efficiency with the correct tools and approach.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic majorly impacted various businesses all over the world, due to which, the worldwide economy was significantly demolished. In addition, in order to regulate the spread of the COVID-19 infection, worldwide governments imposed lockdown in their countries. As a result of the lockdown enforcement, several companies and manufacturing went under a temporary closure, which hindered the production of various goods. Moreover, because of the stringent travel restrictions that were imposed by governments, the worldwide supply chain was also devastated which led to the shortage of various goods and intermediate goods.



Market Growth Factors

Increasing adoption of technologies across contact centers

Organizations incorporate their contact centers with rigorous software and analytics-based telephony technologies, like advanced analytics technologies (such as speech analytics and data analytics), real-time monitoring and analytics, and software such as ACDs, CTI, dialer APIs, and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), as both contact centers' home working agents, as well as office agents, maintain inbound, outbound, and blended calls, emails, web inquiries, and chats.

By quickly adjusting to evolving client preferences, these technologies assist firms in improving and speeding up their responsiveness and consistency. Software-based telephony technologies, on the other hand, enable call centers to communicate with customers via their computers rather than a traditional phone system.



Increasing demand for self-service interactions among customers

Customers prefer to communicate with contact center personnel in real-time to get answers to their questions. However, the waiting and holding time involved in connecting with an agent degrades the entire consumer experience. Customer satisfaction is a key goal for the majority of businesses since client experience (CX) is critical to preserving customer connections.

Organizations may improve customer experiences by using strong self-service bots and modern contact center technology like AI, ML, and analytics. These technologies also assisted call centers in dealing with the surge in calls that occurred during and after the COVID-19 outbreak.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Data and security-related concerns

Because they maintain such a large amount of sensitive consumer information, contact centers are at high risk of encountering significant issues in terms of data privacy and security. The number of fraud attempts against contact centers is rapidly surging to an alarming level, prompting businesses to respond with new solutions designed to detect fraudulent calls.

According to the State of Call Center Authentication survey from 2018, more than 80% of respondents preferred a full authentication process before answering calls. When it comes to security considerations, call validation becomes critical. However, it has the potential to frustrate clients, resulting in a poor customer experience and low overall satisfaction.

