Insights on the Content Management Global Market to 2026 - Adoption of Robotic Process Automation Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Content Management Market (2021-2026) by Component, Organization Size, Deployment Type, Industrial Verticals, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Content Management Market is estimated to be USD 29.6 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 54.0 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.8%.



The factors driving the market's growth are rising demand for proper content management to improve operations and increase firms' investment in big data analytics. The increasing industrialization and active initiation of government in increasing digitalization are fuelling the market growth. In addition, the growing focus on securing essential data and protection against data loss has further escalated the market growth. However, the risk of a data breach, limited skilled professionals, and the need for frequent updating of software is anticipated to hamper the market growth.



The content management market is anticipated to show opportunities with increased foreign investment in emerging countries and raise awareness of cloud analytics.



The Global Content Management Market is segmented based on Component, Organization Size, Deployment Type, Industrial Verticals, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Xerox, OpenText, Veeva, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



