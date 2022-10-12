Insights on the Cookware Global Market to 2030 - Innovations in Commercial Cooking Equipment Boost the Adoption of Cookware Product

DUBLIN , Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cookware Market By Product Type, By Material, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cookware market was valued at $19.0 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $34.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2030.

Cookware is a cooking utensil that is used in the kitchen to prepare food. The cookware is mostly made up of material with a property that it does not melt easily. Cooking utensils or cookware include pots, pans, or baking dishes. These cooking wares are widely adopted in caterings, full-service restaurants, quick service restaurants, for preparation and storage of various cuisines. In addition, they are majorly used in residential application. Rise in business-related travel and increase in number of food joints such as hotels & restaurants are the major factors that fuel the growth of the food service industry, which, in turn, drives the demand for cookware market.



Innovations in commercial cooking equipment boost the adoption of cookware products as it can be used for the pre-preparation of the food. Moreover, shift toward dining out and growing number of households is also a driving factor for global cookware market.



The cookware market is segmented on the basis of type, material, distribution channel and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into pots & pans, cooking pans, ovenware, pressure cooker, wok, griddle and cooking accessories. By material, it is classified into stainless steel, aluminum, glass and non-stick. By distribution channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The report highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and growth in strategies adopted by the key players to understand the dynamics and potential of the market. Key players operating in the global cookware market are profiled to provide a competitive landscape of the market space.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the cookware industry with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

It presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

Porter's five forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Market player positioning in the report provides a clear understanding of the position of the leading companies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: COOKWARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Pots and pans

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Cooking pans

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Ovenware

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Pressure Cooker

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country

4.6 Wok

4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3 Market analysis by country

4.7 Griddle

4.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3 Market analysis by country

4.8 Cooking accessories

4.8.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.8.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.8.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: COOKWARE MARKET, BY MATERIAL

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Stainless steel

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Aluminum

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Glass

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Nonstick

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: COOKWARE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Online

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Offline

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: COOKWARE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 conair corporation

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 Fissler GmbH

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 groupe seb

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 hawkins cookers limited

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 meyer corporation

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 newell brands

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 prestige

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Vinod Cookware

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 Wilh. Werhahn KG.

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 Target Brands, Inc.

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

